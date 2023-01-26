Afternoon brief: India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia: ‘Attempts to sow hatred’

The Indian high commission in Canberra on Thursday “strongly” condemned the incidents of vandalisation, including of three Hindu temples, in Melbourne in recent weeks. Read more

Republic Day: Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, celebrities mark 74th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, Thursday, January 26. Citizens of the country are marking the special day by watching the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path through the online medium or on their television screens. Read more

Israeli diplomat plays India’s National Anthem on piano on 74th Republic Day. Watch

Israel’s Consul General to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, took to Twitter to wish Indians on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in a musical way. Read more

Prakash Raj slams 'boycott bigots', says Shah Rukh Khan is back as he gives shoutout to Deepika, John and Pathaan's team

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the team of Pathaan as the film released on Wednesday after facing boycott calls from a section of people, including politicians. In his latest tweet, the actor said Shah Rukh 'is back' as he showered love on Pathaan's team. Read more

'Sir, why should I listen to you? You'll say something and then go away': Sridhar's first interaction with India star

India were known as one of the best fielding sides in the world during the time that R Sridhar was the team's fielding coach. Read more

