Home / India News / Afternoon brief: India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Graffiti sprayed on Iskon's Albert Park temple. (Source: Twitter/@austhindu)
Graffiti sprayed on Iskon's Albert Park temple. (Source: Twitter/@austhindu)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia: ‘Attempts to sow hatred’

The Indian high commission in Canberra on Thursday “strongly” condemned the incidents of vandalisation, including of three Hindu temples, in Melbourne in recent weeks. Read more

Republic Day: Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, celebrities mark 74th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, Thursday, January 26. Citizens of the country are marking the special day by watching the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path through the online medium or on their television screens. Read more

Israeli diplomat plays India’s National Anthem on piano on 74th Republic Day. Watch

Israel’s Consul General to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, took to Twitter to wish Indians on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in a musical way. Read more

Prakash Raj slams 'boycott bigots', says Shah Rukh Khan is back as he gives shoutout to Deepika, John and Pathaan's team

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the team of Pathaan as the film released on Wednesday after facing boycott calls from a section of people, including politicians. In his latest tweet, the actor said Shah Rukh 'is back' as he showered love on Pathaan's team. Read more

'Sir, why should I listen to you? You'll say something and then go away': Sridhar's first interaction with India star

India were known as one of the best fielding sides in the world during the time that R Sridhar was the team's fielding coach. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
republic day republic of india parade priyanka chopra akshay kumar kareena kapoor prakash raj shahrukh khan deepika padukone john abraham pathan indian cricket team bcci r sridhar australia + 13 more
republic day republic of india parade priyanka chopra akshay kumar kareena kapoor prakash raj shahrukh khan deepika padukone john abraham pathan indian cricket team bcci r sridhar australia + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out