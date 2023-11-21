Afternoon brief: Israel designates LeT as terror group; threat call to assassinate PM Modi; all the latest news

In a significant move marking the 15th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, Israel has independently designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organization. The Israeli Embassy stated that all necessary procedures were completed without a formal request from India. While Israel typically lists organizations operating against it, the decision underscores the importance of a unified global front against terrorism. The joint efforts of the Israeli ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs led to an expedited and extraordinary listing of LeT, emphasizing the need for international collaboration in combating terrorism. Dig deeper The Israeli Embassy stated that all necessary procedures were completed without a formal request from India.

More on terror attack:

An individual has been apprehended for making threatening calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room, claiming affiliation with the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang. The arrested person alleged that the Dawood gang directed him to plan an assassination plot targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The caller further issued threats against Mumbai's prominent JJ Hospital. Police are investigating the credibility of the claims and taking necessary precautions in response to the alarming threats made by the arrested individual. Dig deeper

More on threat calls:

The Latest News

Social media can contribute to anxiety through various ways, including constant comparison to others, fear of missing out (FOMO), cyberbullying, information overload, and the pressure to maintain a curated online image. The addictive nature of scrolling, exposure to negative news, and the unrealistic portrayal of lifestyles can also amplify anxiety levels. Additionally, the fear of judgment, social validation seeking, and the impact of online interactions on self-esteem can further contribute to heightened anxiety among social media users. Dig deeper

The Delhi High Court has ruled that income tax cases involving amounts below ₹50 lakh cannot be reopened after a period of three years. This decision establishes a limitation on revisiting income tax cases below the specified threshold, providing clarity and a time constraint for such matters. Dig deeper

India News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released the Congress manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, pledging to conduct a caste census. The manifesto outlines key promises and initiatives as part of the party's agenda for the state. The commitment to a caste census reflects a significant focus on understanding and addressing social demographics in Rajasthan. Dig deeper

Global Matters

A US Navy plane experienced an overshoot of the runway, landing in a bay in Hawaii. Fortunately, all nine individuals aboard the aircraft narrowly escaped without injuries. The incident raises concerns about aviation safety, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the overshoot. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The aftermath of India's loss in the World Cup resembles the emotional turmoil of a tough breakup. The morning after the defeat brings a heavy realization, with a sense of emptiness and shattered dreams felt by a billion Indians. The nation is collectively experiencing a somber mood, reflecting on the missed opportunity as the Indian cricket team came close to victory but ultimately fell short. The impact is profound, affecting workplaces with mental health leaves granted, and an overall sense of low energy and disappointment lingering, surpassing the heartbreaks of previous tournaments in 2003 and 2019. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan faced backlash for making derogatory comments about actress Trisha during a press meet, expressing disappointment about not filming exploitative scenes with her in a movie. The comments sparked outrage not only from Trisha but also from the film fraternity. Following Nithiin, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi has now condemned Mansoor's statements, emphasizing the importance of women's safety. The incident highlights the industry's collective stance against inappropriate remarks and the need for respect and safety within the entertainment community. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dr. Rishabh Raj Sharma, a dermatologist, suggests 10 evidence-based home remedies to address the common cosmetic concern of dark underarms. Causes such as shaving, specific deodorants, friction, dead skin cell buildup, and hormonal fluctuations contribute to this issue. While natural therapies can lighten dark underarms, Dr. Sharma emphasizes the need for patience, as results may not be immediate. The recommended remedies aim to achieve smoother, lighter, and healthier underarms, offering practical solutions for individuals seeking improvement in this area. Dig deeper

