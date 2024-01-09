Afternoon brief: Maldives action on errant ministers; police ‘closely monitoring’ Bikis Bano case convicts, latest news

Although India conveyed a verbal demarche to Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb on Monday, Male will not take any further action on the suspended three junior ministers till President Mohammed Muizzu returns from his visit to Beijing tomorrow. While New Delhi is livid over derogatory and uncalled for comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the three junior ministers, many on Raisina Hill believe that the ministers had sanction from the President to take on India before he embarked on a fundraising trip to China. Given the Xi Jinping regime’s strategic interest in setting up bases in the Indian Ocean like Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka, it is understood that Beijing will provide aid on interest through the Chinese Exim Bank to Male to build infrastructure in the island nation. Dig Deeper Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu(AP)

Police in Gujarat’s Dahod were “closely monitoring” the 11 men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her seven relatives during the 2002 Gujarat riots, a police officer said a day after the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the early release of the convicts. Police superintendent Balram Meena said that arrangements were put in place at Singvad village in Dahod, where the convicts live, a day before the verdict. “We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. We are aware of the whereabouts of all the convicts and most of them are home. A couple of them are out to attend some social function and we are monitoring them closely,” he said. Dig Deeper

