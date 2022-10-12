Afternoon brief: PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in Himachal’s Una on Oct 13, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in Himachal’s Una on Oct 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Thursday. Read more

'Aaj pehli baar laga…': Akhilesh's emotional tweet after father's cremation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday posted an emotional tweet a day after his father and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours in his native village of Saifai. Read more

‘Suryakumar Yadav is India’s version of AB de Villiers, a player to watch out in T20 World Cup': Dale Steyn

It won't be an exaggeration to state that Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the best T20 batters in the world. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan pose with Amitabh Bachchan at birthday party: 'Twinning and winning'

As veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, his daughter Shweta Bachchan shared several pictures from the party. Read more

Karwa Chauth 2022: How to avoid side-effects of mehndi, Ayurveda expert offers tips

Karwa Chauth is almost here, a day when married women, fast for the long life of their husbands from morning (sunrise) to evening (moonrise). Read more

Artist sings 90s English songs imitating famous Bollywood singers, video wows people

Videos of an artist imitating the singing styles of famous Bollywood singers while singing 90s English songs have wowed people and left them feeling nostalgic. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON