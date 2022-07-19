Afternoon brief: SC declines to stall Tamil Nadu schoolgirl's second autopsy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Don’t you trust high court’: SC refuses to stall 2nd autopsy of Tamil Nadu girl

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stall the second postmortem of a schoolgirl, whose death in her hostel on July 13 triggered massive arson and violence in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. Read more.

Monsoon session day 2: Lok Sabha speaker chides opposition MPs for rule breach

As the monsoon session entered the second day, disruptions continued in both the houses of the Parliament with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla chiding the opposition MPs. Read more.

Denied permission to terminate pregnancy by Delhi HC, woman's plea now in SC

After a woman was denied permission by the Delhi High Court to terminate her 24-week-pregnancy, she has now moved the Supreme Court. Chief Justice NV Ramana has said the court will consider the petition for urgent listing. Read more.

Rishabh Pant's four-word reply to Yuvraj Singh's viral '45-minute conversation' tweet after India star's maiden ODI ton

After making a dominating start to his Test career, Rishabh Pant on Sunday finally announced his arrival in ODI format as the India star hit his maiden century in the format en route to his unbeaten knock of 125 runs which helped the Men in Blue script a memorable five-wicket win in Manchester. Read more.

Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach holiday in the Maldives with a stunning bare-face selfie in printed bikini: See pic inside

It is vacation time for many Bollywood celebrities who have escaped the city life for some chill time in London, Maldives or New York. Read more.

Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar spins Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar brings up her marriage

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the trailer for the new episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. Read more.

