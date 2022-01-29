Afternoon brief: Schools and colleges in Pune to reopen from February 1 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Schools and colleges in Pune to reopen from February 1. Details here

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that schools and colleges in the Pune district will reopen from February 1, and provided further details on the gradual resumption of educational institutions amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

Anil Deshmukh cites Sachin Vaze’s U-turn in fresh bail plea

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has in his fresh bail plea cited the statements given by dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze before Justice KU Chandiwal enquiry commission, taking a complete U-Turn and denying that he collected money for the Nationalist Congress Party leader or handed any cash to his office staff. Read more

Cold wave conditions over northwest, central India to abate: IMD

Several states of northwest and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been reeling under severe cold wave conditions in the last few days. Read more

'He must be having some regrets, but time heals wounds': Ex-BCCI selector on rumoured rift between Kohli, Rohit

Rohit Sharma is currently seen as the front-runner to lead India in the Test format after Virat Kohli's sudden exit from the position. The 34-year-old Rohit, who has already taken over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Kohli, will be leading the Indian camp in the upcoming home series against West Indies.Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput's absconding neighbour arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sahil Shah, an alleged drug peddler who the agency claims is linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death-drugs case.Read more

Mahesh Manjrekar on obscenity complaint against new Marathi film: 'Today everyone objects to something in every film'

Reacting to a complaint that his new Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha portrays women in an objectionable manner, Mahesh Manjrekar has said he cannot cater to every objection. Read more