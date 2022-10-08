Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor dismisses rumours of him withdrawing from Cong prez polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'I don't withdraw, never will': Shashi Tharoor on ‘rumours from Delhi sources’

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday issued a video message and said that he has come across rumours attributing to "sources in Delhi" that he has withdrawn from the race for the Congress president…read more.

On Air Force Day, IAF chief announces new weapon system: All you need to know

As India celebrates the 90th anniversary of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday announced the creation of a new operational branch of weapons system…read more.

Pak govt red-faced as residents stage anti-terror protest in Swat Valley: Report

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terror, demanding that the Shehbaz Sharif government take decisive action…read more.

'Unhone aisi baatein ki hai jinka koi logic nahi hai': Ex-Pakistan captain lashes out at Ramiz Raja for Kohli remark

Team India star Virat Kohli made a brilliant return to form in the previous month's Asia Cup. The former India captain was the highest scorer for the side, and the second-highest in…read more.

Explained: How RBI is using technology to operationalise e-rupee? 10 points

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) on Friday came up with a concept note detailing plan of introducing its own digital currency - the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). In the 2022…read more.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan will have two of his family members on the hot seats in his birthday special episode. A promo of the episode, which premieres on…read more.

"So morbid": Titanic-shaped bouncy house goes viral, netizens not impressed

Titanic is one of those classic movies that people have widely watched worldwide. The movie, of course, has a fan following, but at the same time, both the reel and the real-life story…read more.

Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly gorgeous in a simple cotton suit and no-makeup look at airport: See pics

A few of your favourite Bollywood actors have mastered the art of casual dressing, and one of them is Deepika Padukone. Whether Deepika is stepping out in Mumbai for a casual…read more.

