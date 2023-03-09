Afternoon brief: US Intel fears threats to India from China and Pakistan, and all the latest news

US Intel fears threats to India from China and Pakistan Indian army officer Capt Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley, Ladakh, in June 2020. (ANI)

The US Director of National Intelligence in its annual threat assessment has predicted that India-China ties will remain strained after the 2020 Galwan clash and raised fears about an Indian retaliation against Pakistan in the event of a terror attack on India or a “violent unrest in Kashmir” orchestrated by Pak-based extremist groups. Read more…

Canada: Toronto school board passes motion recognising caste oppression

The school board in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, has voted in favour of a motion on caste oppression but in a diluted form, choosing to refer the matter of such discrimination to the human rights authorities in the province of Ontario to assess it. Read more…

Tata Nexon facelift spotted on Indian roads, is inspired by Curvv Concept

The new-gen Nexon will get a split headlamp setup so the LED Daytime Running Lamps will sit above and the main headlamp setup will sit in the bumper. Other SUVs of Tata Motors are already carrying this design language. Read more…

Watch: Rohit Sharma introduces PM Modi to India cricketers, Virat Kohli meet-up draws huge reaction from crowd

The vibes on the first morning of the fourth India vs Australia Test match in Ahmedabad were different. They were anything like cricketers from both sides had experienced. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese were in attendance to celebrate the relationship between the countries that has been built largely on the back of cricketing ties. Read more…

Mr India's Calendar to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan: Satish Kaushik’s iconic movie roles

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who essayed loveable characters like Calendar in Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 67. Satish, who has won many awards over the decades, and impressed the audience with his comic timing, began his film career in the early 1980s. Read more…

Meet BTech Pani Puri Wali, a 21-year-old entrepreneur who wants to make Indian street food healthy

Many people dream of starting their businesses, and some of them might begin at an early age. Among these young entrepreneurs is 21-year-old Tapsi Upadhyay, well known as BTech Pani Puri Wali. Read more…