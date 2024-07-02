Afternoon briefing: Akhilesh Yadav takes EVM dig at ECI; IMD issues red alert for northeastern states; and more

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his skepticism about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He asserted that even if his party were to secure all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, it would not change his lack of trust in these machines. Addressing the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh declared, “Mr. Speaker, I had no faith in EVMs in the past, I have no faith in them in the present, and I will continue to have no faith in them in the future.” Yadav emphasized his stance further, saying, "Even if I win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, my faith in EVMs will not be restored. Throughout the poll campaign, I made it clear that our objective is to win the election despite EVMs, with the ultimate goal of getting rid of them altogether." His comments reflect ongoing concerns and debates about the integrity and transparency of the voting process involving EVMs. Dig deeper. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

More news on Lok Sabha session Rahul Gandhi reacts as his Lok Sabha speech expunged: ‘In Modi ji’s world...'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all northeastern states, predicting extremely heavy rainfall as severe flooding continues to devastate Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This situation has arisen due to a significant rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra river. In response, the IMD has also issued district-specific red alerts, particularly focusing on areas located near the Brahmaputra river or its tributaries, highlighting the heightened risk in these regions. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has worsened significantly. The number of flood-affected districts in Assam has surged from 12 to 19. Consequently, the number of people affected by the floods has escalated dramatically from 262,000 to 644,000 individuals. This escalation in the crisis has prompted urgent efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the flooding on the affected populations. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The young Indian cricket team, under interim coach VVS Laxman, departed for Zimbabwe late on Monday night to play a five-match T20I series starting July 6. Led by Shubman Gill, the squad consists of emerging players as the BCCI has rested all the key players from India's recent T20 World Cup-winning team. The Rohit Sharma-led team clinched the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final against South Africa on June 29, ending a 17-year wait for the title. Meanwhile, as the nation anticipates the return of the World Cup champions, who have been stranded in Barbados due to a hurricane, another group of Indian cricketers has set off on this new assignment. They are expected to return to New Delhi on Wednesday night. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

On Monday, the Lok Sabha saw a heated exchange as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Gandhi accused the ruling party leaders of creating divisions among people along communal lines. In reaction to Gandhi's speech, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday described it as "unfortunate." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta later took a jab at Ravi Kishan's remarks in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding another layer to the ongoing political discourse. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Allied Blenders and Distillers marked its entry into the stock market on Tuesday, July 2, with a distinctive listing ceremony. The event, held at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), featured the presence of a pandit who participated in traditional rituals, including the lighting of a ceremonial lamp. This unique blend of tradition and business saw company executives and the pandit sharing the stage, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of Allied Blenders and Distillers' shares trading on the stock exchange. Photos circulated on social media captured the symbolic moments from the ceremony, highlighting the cultural significance infused into the corporate milestone. Dig deeper.