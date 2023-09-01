Afternoon briefing: Assam Rifles DG's big Manipur statement, RJD leader sentenced to jail; and all the latest news

Director General of Assam Rifles, PC Nair, expressed concern over the escalating violence in Manipur, which has claimed eight lives in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts over 72 hours. Nair described the situation as unprecedented, marking a new level of violence for both the armed forces and Manipur. He highlighted the proliferation of weapons within the communities as a significant challenge, emphasizing the need for disarmament. Road blockages further complicate the troops' movements, hindering resolution efforts. Nair stressed the importance of negotiations and peace as the only way forward, as ethnic violence has left at least 163 dead and 50,000 displaced since May 3. Dig Deeper A number of checkpoints have been set up in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. (File photo)

The Supreme Court sentenced former Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Prabhunath Singh, to life imprisonment for a double murder case from 1995. The case involved the killing of two individuals on the day of assembly elections in Chapra, Bihar, because they did not vote as per Singh's suggestion. The court also directed Singh and the Bihar government to pay ₹10 lakh each to the victims' families and ₹5 lakh to an injured victim. The verdict came after the Supreme Court reversed the trial court's acquittal of Singh. This conviction by the Supreme Court is considered rare, as it usually handles appeals rather than convicting individuals directly. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Ex-president Ram Nath Kovind to head committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election' in India. Dig Deeper

Youth found dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's residence in Lucknow; suspicious circumstances; investigation ongoing. Dig Deeper

Kolkata college asks students, parents to sign affidavits promising not to wear "indecent" clothes like torn jeans on campus. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP hits back on Congress leader's dig at government over GDP numbers with ‘Lala- Land’ reply, cites other economic indicators. Dig Deeper

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the central government's "one nation, one election" committee, calling it conspiracy to advance elections and delay fair election. Dig Deeper

Jaya Verma Sinha becomes the first woman CEO and chairperson of the Indian Railway Board. Who is she? Why her appointment matter? Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Canada issues a travel advisory warning against travel to Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan due to violent protests following a Shia cleric's arrest. Dig Deeper

After India, four other nations — Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam — reject China's 'baseless' new standard map. Dig Deeper

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and 160 global leaders call for suspension of legal action against Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Dig Deeper

Best Print Read

Dukhu Majhi, a resident of Sindri village in West Bengal's Purulia district, embarks on a daily mission to plant saplings, primarily fruit-bearing and shady trees like banyan, in areas lacking shade. He pedals around on his bicycle, carrying two tin containers filled with water and saplings. Inspired by his father, Majhi plants a sapling every day, aiming to contribute to a healthier environment. To protect the saplings from cattle, he constructs fences using burnt wooden logs or discarded clothes from crematoriums, believing superstitions keep villagers from tampering with them. His dedication has led to the planting of thousands of trees in the arid region. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

On October 16, 1952, India and Pakistan began their first-ever Test match, marking the birth of a legendary cricket rivalry. India won the inaugural match, but Pakistan retaliated in the second. The series displayed intense competition and even hostility from the crowds. Accusations of biased umpiring and political maneuvers influenced their cricketing ties. Despite the volatile relationship between the two nations, they have faced off in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, becoming marquee fixtures. In ODIs, Pakistan leads historically, but India dominated in the last decade. In T20Is, India holds the upper hand. The Test series is evenly matched, with many draws. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

September promises an engaging month for web series enthusiasts, with a diverse lineup set to hit various OTT platforms. It kicks off with "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" on Sony Liv, followed by the crime drama "Bambai Meri Jaan" on Prime Video. Bejoy Nambiar's "Kaala" arrives on Disney+ Hotstar, while "The Freelancer" debuts on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher. Apple TV+ brings back "The Morning Show" for its third season, while "The Continental," a John Wick spin-off, lands on Prime Video. Fans of "Sex Education" can expect its final season on Netflix, while "Gen V" arrives on Prime Video with an exciting ensemble cast. "The Wheel of Time" Season 2 premieres on Prime Video, and "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" Season 5 is set to stream on Jio cinema, reuniting beloved characters. With genres ranging from crime to drama and romance, there's something for everyone to look forward to this September. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dr. Pooja Kohli, Vice President at HempStreet, offers five valuable tips for men's health. First, she emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet, including whole grains, fresh produce, lean proteins, and healthy fats, coupled with proper hydration and reduced processed food intake. Second, regular exercise, combining aerobic, resistance, and flexibility training, enhances both physical and mental well-being. Third, stress management through mindfulness, deep breathing, and yoga can mitigate the adverse effects of stress, promoting emotional equilibrium. Fourth, ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night supports vital bodily functions. Lastly, Ayurvedic medicine, with supplements like ashwagandha, ginseng, and cinnamon, can address various sexual health concerns when integrated into a health-conscious lifestyle. These tips, while beneficial, should be tailored to individual health needs, with professional guidance recommended for optimal results. Dig Deeper

