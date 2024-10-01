Afternoon briefing: BJP leader's ‘gaumutra’ demand to garba organisers; what Kharge appealed to J&K voters, and more

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader stirred up a row by urging Garba event organisers to make people sip 'gaumutra' (cow urine) before they enter the pandal. He said that this would ensure that only Hindus enter garba pandals during Navratri. "We have requested (Garba) organisers to ensure everyone does 'aachaman' with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals," BJP's Indore president Chintu Verma told reporters. The Congress questioned the BJP leader's call, terming it a new tactic of polarisation by the party just ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra is also set to elect a new assembly later this year. Dig deeper BJP leader's ‘gaumutra’ demand to garba organisers(AFP)

As Jammu and Kashmir enters the third phase of voting in the assembly polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters on Tuesday to send a message to those who stripped them of their statehood. With over 39 lakh registered voters for the final phase, Jammu and Kashmir is voting today in the third and last phase of polling across 40 assembly seats—24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir. The final phase of polling began at 7 am and will conclude by 7 pm, determining the future of 415 candidates. Dig deeper

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, hours after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, shared the first message for his fans. In an audio message, as reported by news agency PTI, Govinda thanked the doctor who treated him. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers. Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday. Dig deeper

The annual Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. On this day, we commemorate Gandhi's message of non-violence and upholding the truth. This year, India celebrates the 155th birth anniversary of Bapu. In India, October 2 is recognised as a national holiday, and across the world, it is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in the country's independence struggle and helped India achieve its freedom by leading non-violent protests against British rule. Dig deeper

