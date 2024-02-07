Afternoon briefing: Court to pass order on ED's plea against Kejriwal; Govt official says KFC is possible in Ayodhya

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday is scheduled to pass its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor excise policy. The court will pronounce its verdict at 4 pm. The probe agency approached the Delhi court after Kejriwal skipped its summons for the fifth time on February 2. The complaint was filed before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra, who had put up the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(Hindustan Times)

With the success of Domino's in Ayodhya, located a kilometre away from the newly constructed Ram temple, officials have indicated the possibility of opening an outlet of US-based Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) if they only sell vegetarian items on the menu. “KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items,” Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as saying. Dig Deeper

Jasprit Bumrah is lethal. Jasprit Bumrah is fantastic. Jasprit Bumrah is the toast of the nation. Jasprit Bumrah is Ben Stokes' dream and nightmare. Jasprit Bumrah is England's biggest worry and Jasprit Bumrah is English media's blue-eyed boy. He is one of those rare cricketers whose statistical and aesthetical brilliance complement each other like the right and left hand. He burst onto the scene as a T20 specialist and sent perceptions for a toss by making the red ball dance to his unusual tunes. Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets during the second Test against England Visakhapatnam. On Indian pitches often criticised by the opposition media as bunsen burners, Bumrah has picked 29 wickets in six Tests at an average of 13.06. Ridiculous! And he has all done that while maintaining a steady upward graph in ODIs and T20Is. Don't even dare to club them as white-ball cricket. ODIs and T20Is require vastly different skill sets and Bumrah is a master of all. Dig Deeper

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind channelling emotions into portraying the character of Aarya Sareen in the hit web series Aarya - Antim Vaar. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Dig Deeper

Nora Fatehi turned 32 on February 6. The dancer, actor and singer celebrated the day with her close friends and loved ones. She marked the special day by sharing a video of herself flaunting her birthday fit - a black bodycon dress styled with striking jewels and silver accessories. The paparazzi pages also shared snippets from Nora's birthday celebrations on Instagram, and one of the clips shows her having a blast with her gang and grooving to the song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. Scroll down to check out what Nora wore in the videos. Dig Deeper