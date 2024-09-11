Afternoon briefing: ED looking into Sandip Ghosh’s properties; toll from mysterious fever in Gujarat reaches 15; more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was looking into at least seven properties of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and his wife, suspected to be “purchased out of proceeds of crime”. The federal agency, which is probing the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital that has been in the news since a doctor was raped and murdered there last month, found documents related to these properties as it searched the residences of Ghosh and some of his relatives and associates last week at multiple places including Kolkata. It said Sangeeta Ghosh, who was posted as an assistant professor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Sandip Ghosh’s term as the principal, purchased two immovable properties without approval from the state government. The agency added that she was granted a post facto approval in 2021. Dig Deeper CBI officials have claimed that former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh favoured vendors of his aides (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The toll from a mysterious fever in Lakhpat in Gujarat’s Kutch district has risen to 15 over the last eight days even as the authorities were yet unable to determine its cause. The fever, initially suspected to be pneumonitis, claimed at least 10 lives, including children, between September 3 to September 7. There have been at least five more deaths since then. District collector Amit Arora said they have sent 11 samples of those who died to Pune’s National Institute of Virology to determine the cause of the deaths. “The results are expected to arrive in a day or two. We will have to wait for the results to find out whether this is a known virus or something new.” He said the tests so far ruled out possibilities of diseases such as H1N1, swine flu, Crimean-Congo fever, malaria, and dengue. Arora said the deaths did not appear to be a result of contamination or communicable disease either. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Shimla: Police barricades tossed around as clashes erupt over 'illegal' mosque

Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Delhi-NCR and adjoining states

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

India News

‘Rahul Gandhi hurt nation's sentiments': Amit Shah slams Congress MP's remarks in US

IAF woman officer alleges sexual assault by wing commander in Srinagar: FIR reveals shocking details | 10 points

Kolkata rape-murder: Victim's father attacks Mamata Banerjee, says more people involved

Global Matters

When the supposed novice outperformed the master performer

Donald Trump says Kamala Harris wants second debate because ‘she lost so badly’: ‘When they lose a fight…’

Iran's president visits Iraq on first foreign trip

Entertainment Focus

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Arora has died, as per news agency ANI. He reportedly died by suicide. More details are awaited. He is survived by Malaika, Amrita as well as their mother, Joyce Polycarp. ANI tweeted on Wednesday, “Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.” Meanwhile, a source told PTI, “It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such.” The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said. Moreover, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted arriving at Malaika's family home in Mumbai amid these reports. Police personnel as well as media persons were spotted outside the apartment. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Motherhood is a transformative journey brimming with both surprises and challenges and your diet is key to boosting your milk supply. Newborns require feedings every one to two hours, with breastfeeding strongly advised for the first six months. Why is breastfeeding so crucial? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Payel Biswas Soo, Holistic Perinatal and Lactation Specialist at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital in Bangalore's JP Nagar, shared, “Beyond providing essential nutrition, breast milk is a powerhouse of protective antibodies that help shield your baby from infections and lower the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Its unparalleled benefits make breastfeeding a fundamental part of nurturing a healthy, thriving baby.” Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made time to attend a friend’s wedding in Tamil Nadu during the multi-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Antilia. The elder Ambani scion was filmed at a private luxury resort in Coimbatore earlier this week, reportedly to attend the wedding of a friend. He was later joined by his wife, who flew down separately. Akash Ambani, 32, is the elder son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is married to Shloka Mehta and the couple has two children together. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta flew down to Coimbatore and attended the wedding of Gokul Das, son of a Karnataka businessman, and his bride Nikki, reported Tamil news portal Kamadenu. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you by evening.)