Afternoon briefing: Jagan Reddy may get notice before Tirupati visit; father of Badlapur case accused moves HC, and more

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be issued a notice by the police to not defy prohibitory orders ahead of his visit to the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills on Friday, reported news agency PTI. Several members of the party were issued notices by the district police to not violate section 30 of the Police Act. Section 30 regulates public assemblies and processions and has been enforced near the Tirupati temple after controversy emerged surrounding the alleged use of 'beef tallow' in the renowned Tirupati laddus. A senior police official told PTI that the police may issue a notice to Jagan Mohan Reddy after he lands at Renigunta Airport as well, due to messages being spread online asking party members to gather at locations in Tirupati as a show of solidarity.

The Bombay high court on Friday granted an urgent hearing to the father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case who was shot down by the Thane Police, in an alleged "fake" encounter case, Live Law reported. The father of the Badlapur sexual assault accused has moved an application before the Bombay high court against the chief officer of the Ambernath municipal council seeking land for his son's burial. A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice MM Sathaye will hear the matter at 1pm, Bar and Bench reported.

AAP to stay away from election process for vacant MCD standing committee seat

After France, UK's Keir Starmer voices support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

Bengaluru fridge horror: Did Mahalakshmi killer get inspired from Shraddha Walkar murder case?

Weather updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra, Himachal and these states

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is known for his passion, including for ancient Rome, and on Wednesday he wore a shirt that played on his own ambitions as his company launched what he described as the best glasses in the world. At Meta's annual Connect event in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg wore a custom T-shirt with the Latin phrase "aut Zuck aut nihil," or "all Zuck or all nothing," as he revealed the first working prototype of Meta's augmented-reality glasses.

SpiceJet said that it has cleared all of its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues as it maintains financial discipline and regulatory compliance. The airline, in a statement, informed that the payment of GST dues follows SpiceJet's recent successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) which raised INR 3000 crore. The QIP witnessed interest of top-tier institutional investors and funds, including Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Morgan Stanley Asia, Tata Mutual Fund and Discovery Global Opportunity Ltd.

Nancy Pelosi's husband reportedly sold over $500,000 worth of Visa stock just before the company faced serious federal antitrust charges. Paul Pelosi unloaded the stock three months before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Visa, accusing the company of illegally monopolizing the debit card market following a lengthy investigation by its antitrust division. Now, 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has taken aim at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling for her prosecution following the stock sale. Speaking at Trump Tower, Trump questioned the timing of the trade.

A balanced plate is essential for living a healthy and fulfilling life, for every age group. By incorporating versatile ingredients like millets, oats, honey and muesli, you can create delicious and satisfying meals that cater to your unique nutritional needs at every stage of life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd., shared, "Nutrient-rich foods provide essential vitamins, minerals and support overall health, energy levels, digestion and even heart health. Millets for example, is a versatile grain that offers a rich source of protein, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. Oats, also known for their soluble fiber content, can help manage cholesterol levels and promote digestive health and its versatility makes it easier to incorporate in any recipes. Honey, a natural sweetener, provides antioxidants while adding a touch of sweetness to your meals – especially 100% pure and natural source-based honey."

Dwayne Bravo has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor shortly after calling time on his cricketing career. He will succeed Gautam Gambhir in the role, who left the Knight Riders to join Team India as its head coach. While this would be Bravo's maiden stint with the KKR in any capacity, he has represented a franchise under the Knight Rider label in the CPL for 9 seasons. In addition to his mentorship role with KKR, Bravo will also be in charge of the other Knight Rider franchises.

