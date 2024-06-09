Afternoon briefing: List of MPs likely to take oath today; 6 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, and more

Hours before Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Party called a host of newly elected MPs to the Prime Minister-elect's house in the national capital for a tea meeting. Most of these lawmakers will likely be inducted into the PM's council of ministers and will take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Seasoned leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy will likely take oath of office today. According to news agency ANI, leaders who arrived to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's tea meeting include Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Dig deeper Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Six Maoists who were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday have been identified as senior cadres and carried a cumulative cash reward of Rs.38 lakh on their heads, police said on Saturday. A statement released by Bastar police claimed that the deceased cadres belonged to Maoists' People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company number 6 and East Bastar division of Communist Party of India (Maoist). Police on Friday claimed that seven Naxalites were killed in multiple gunfights near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in Narayanpur but on Saturday revised the toll and confirmed that six Maoists, including three women cadres, were killed in action.

Mumbai Rain: City witnesses waterlogging, IMD issues Yellow alert

Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced; over 48,000 students qualify

Who will attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony?

Ahead of Narendra Modi's oath, Opposition's ominous warning to BJP

A passenger who claimed to order a meal via IRCTC for the first time was met with a disturbing sight. A live cockroach was found in their food. The passenger, in a state of shock, recorded the incident and shared it on Reddit. "For the first time, I ordered dinner from IRCTC, and this is what I got :) A living cockroach," wrote Redditor, who goes by the name "Aggravating-Wrap-266". The video shows the person opening the food packet and zooming in on the gulab jamun served on the thali. The dessert has a live cockroach roaming on it. This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 400 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth over Rs.14,794 crore this month, leading to increased volatility in the Indian stock market, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data shows. FPIs are currently net sellers, meaning they are currently selling more shares than buying. This was the case for three months, including June. In May, FPIs sold equity worth Rs.25,586 crore as per NSDL data, indicating a pattern of excessive selling. FPIs have sold equity worth Rs.38,158 crore over April, May and June so far, according to an ANI report. This came after they pumped Rs.35,098 crore in Indian equities during March, the highest inflows recorded in the first three months of the calendar year, 2024, according to a Mint report.

About eight months after Israel's war in Gaza started, a massive crowd of pro-Hamas protesters descended upon the White House, blasting Joe Biden's administration's support for the Jewish state. The demonstration was held by as estimated 30,000 pro-Palestinian protesters, who began arriving outside the Executive Mansion around noon on Saturday, June 8. A "two-mile long" red banner was unveiled by members of the Answer Coalition, one of the activist groups that participated in the protest. The banner was a reference to the "red line" they believe Biden has let Israel blow past when it invaded Rafah.

Sona Mohapatra has reacted to music composer Vishal Dadlani's job offer to the CISF constable, who slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Taking to X (Formely Twitter) on Saturday, the singer in a series of tweets addressed the recent slap incident. She reacted to a tweet that read, "Popular singer and music director Vishal Dadlani has offered a job to CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, who showed Kangana Ranaut her place. He is one rare gem of Bollywood who never lost spine, Huge respect." Sona responded with, "The 'spine' includes sitting next to a multiple-accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges' seat, and when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up, help push back this toxic culture of reality shows — saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai (Want to earn money before leaving this country)... such a gem, I tell you."

In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of skincare, one treatment gaining significant popularity is the cocktail treatment for the face. Contrary to the common association with alcoholic beverages, these "cocktails" refer to a combination of various medical treatments aimed at addressing specific skin issues. The term "cocktail" signifies the blend of techniques used to achieve desired results, much like mixing a drink to create an exceptional taste. This comprehensive approach helps individuals attain more effective outcomes by providing customised solutions for a range of skin concerns. Cocktail therapies are essentially a unique mix of medical treatments, chemical peels, laser therapies, and other cutting-edge technologies, delivering remarkable and tangible results.

One of VVS Laxman's few cricketing regrets, apart from never playing in a World Cup, is not making enough runs when India were not under pressure. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Laxman didn't amass 'easy' runs, if there is any such thing in international cricket. Many of his stellar knocks came with India pushed to a corner, and not often did he kick on to make a big score when he walked in at, say, 230 for three. Virat Kohli has often channelled his inner Laxman, though he has also perfected the knack of making runs even in the absence of pressure. Kohli loves a platform as much as anyone else, but even without one, he has been an outstanding batter for a decade and a half, scoring runs against everyone everywhere in all formats.

