Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's Russia visit from tomorrow; Amritpal Singh reacts to mother's statement; all latest news

Russia said it is expecting a “very important and full-fledged visit” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, which is crucial for Russian-Indian relations. Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be PM Narendra Modi's first Russia visit since the since Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022. Dig Deeper Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT_PRINT)

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has disowned a statement made by his mother, Balwinder Kaur, about his stand on “Khalistan”, a secessionist idea promoted by the hardliners for a separate Sikh nation, on the day of his oath-taking, as per a written statement issued by the jailed Sikh leader from the jail through his team on Saturday night. Dig Deeper

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; Chardham Yatra suspended | Latest weather updates

Armstrong murder: Mayawati demands CBI probe; police explore ‘revenge’ angle

Mumbai local train services suspended, diverted after heavy rain | Check details

Assam: Flood situation remains grim, death toll climbs to 58, Amit Shah dials CM

Scientists complete year-long mission in facility simulating Mars habitat

Donald Trump urges Joe Biden to ‘ignore his many critics and move forward’ in sarcasm-filled post

The head coach position in the Indian men's cricket team currently remains vacant, with Rahul Dravid having already stepped down from the post last Saturday, following the side's title victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, has been sent along with the Shubman Gill-led new-look India T20I side for the five-match series in Zimbabwe, as the stand-in head coach. But BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed last week that Team India will officially have its new head coach during the tour of Sri Lanka later this month. Dig Deeper

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai was a grand affair. The event was attended by pop star Justin Bieber as well as Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Internet personality Orry Awatramani, aka Orry, was also one of the guests. Dig Deeper

World Chocolate Day, celebrated every year on July 7, offers chocolate enthusiasts a chance to indulge in their favourite treat guilt-free. This date commemorates the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550, which played a significant role in its global popularity. On this day, chocolate lovers worldwide unite to savour and celebrate the rich history and deliciousness of chocolate. The celebration honours chocolate's journey from its ancient roots to its present status as a cherished delicacy. To make this day even more memorable, here are some must-try chocolate-infused dessert recipes. Dig Deeper