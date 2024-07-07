Assam: Flood situation remains grim, death toll climbs to 58, Amit Shah dials CM

Silchar: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday in spite of comparatively less rainfall. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) Saturday evening bulletin, 2.3 million people across 29 districts of Assam were affected by the floods and with six more deaths on Saturday, the toll climbed to 58. 2.3 million people across 29 districts of Assam are affected by the floods in Assam this year (File Photo)

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah dialed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured adequate assistance from the central government.

Shah, after a discussion with Assam CM, wrote on X, “On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji about the ongoing situation. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims.

Shah said that spoke to the Prime Minister about Assam’s flood situation. “PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times,” he wrote in X.

Assam CM thanked Shah for the support., “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, thank you so much for your concern and support. The Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been providing us with constant support and guidance to overcome this challenge,” Sarma wrote on X.

Among the six deaths on Saturday, two were reported from the Charaideo district while one each was reported from Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia. A minor boy drowned in Guwahati on Thursday night, he remained untraced till Saturday, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. However, Assam received 25% less rainfall than the normal amount. The big rivers in the state, including Brahmaputra, Barak and their tributaries are flowing above the danger level, according to the ASDMA’s report.

The water levels of the Brahmaputra and nine other rivers have risen above the danger mark in Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara. Though most rivers are in spate, CM Sarma said it was slowly receding.

On Friday evening, a boat carrying a team of officials from the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department went missing in the Brahmaputra river. The team went to distribute relief materials, according to the disaster management officials.

Officials said that at around 7pm, the team lost contact, following which the SDRF was deployed. On Saturday morning, the team was rescued safely.

In a similar incident, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Barurah, along with a team of 50 people, got stranded at the Brahmaputra river while going to some flood-affected areas. They were later rescued by the disaster response forces.

Dhubri district is the worst hit, followed by Cachar and Darrang. In Dhubri 797,918 people have been affected, followed by 175,231 people in Cachar, 163,218 people in Darrang, 131,246 people in Barpeta, 109,470 people in Golaghat, 105,372 people in Nalbari, and 100,926 people in South Salmara district.

As many as 577 relief camps have been established in the state across 27 districts and over 5,26,000 people are currently taking shelter in them.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma took a dig at the Congress party, saying most of the bridges and infrastructures damaged in this year’s floods were constructed during the Congress’ rule. However, he said that the current Assam government is capable of handling the situation.

Responding to this, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government in the last five years requested the central government to provide Rs.10,785 for flood-related relief and reconstruction but could only get Rs.250 crore.

“Narendra Modi has limited his love for Assam to writing platitudes on social media, and Himanta is busy finding faults in the quality of our embankments…A mere Rs.250 crore in five years is not even enough to provide relief, what to talk of infrastructure maintenance,” Borah said.