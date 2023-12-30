Afternoon briefing: Police quiz 20 ‘donkey’ plane flyers; Uddhav's Sena jabs BJP over Ram Temple launch, all latest news

The Gujarat Police has interrogated around 20 passengers from Gujarat on a Nicaragua-bound flight that was abruptly redirected mid-route from France, suspected to be part of an illegal immigration network. The Airbus A340, carrying 276 passengers, faced a four-day grounding in France due to alleged human trafficking. The aircraft eventually landed in Mumbai on December 26. Authorities are investigating the suspected involvement of passengers from Gujarat in the illicit operation, aiming to unravel the extent of the illegal immigration network originating from the state. Dig deeper A person, who was on board Nicaragua-bound flight grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, evades the media as he leaves the Mumbai airport. (REUTERS)(Representative Image)

More on ‘donkey’ flight:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, suggesting that the BJP might soon announce Lord Ram as their candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raut's comments preceded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya, where he was set to launch significant projects. Raut expressed dismay at the political maneuvers using the name of Lord Ram and accused the BJP of excessive politicization. The statement reflects tensions between Shiv Sena and BJP, former allies in Maharashtra, highlighting the continuing political discourse around religious issues in India. Dig deeper

More on Ayodhya buzz:

The Latest News

Man kisses snake that ‘enjoys' eating other snakes, helps it shed skin Dig deeper

Modi govt hikes interest rate for this savings scheme ahead of 2024 Dig deeper

India News

PM Modi flags off 2 Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat Express trains in Ayodhya Dig deeper

'Far bigger picture will unfold': PM Modi on ‘final destination’ of his vision Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry-Meghan told: ‘You need King Charles more than he needs you’ Dig deeper

US court denies Donald Trump's immunity in Capitol police lawsuit Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for socially impactful films like "Munnabhai MBBS," "Lage Raho Munnabhai," "3 Idiots," and "PK," has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in the film "Dunki." Hirani expressed his fulfillment in seeing a long-time wish come true and praised Shah Rukh Khan's bravery in choosing a project with a meaningful message. Despite the current trend favoring mass-entertainment films at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan opted for "Dunki," highlighting his commitment to diverse and socially relevant cinema. The collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan has generated anticipation among fans and the industry alike. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Effective diabetes management extends beyond medication, emphasizing the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to naturally regulate blood sugar levels and prevent complications. As the new year begins, establishing habits supportive of overall well-being is crucial. Studies highlight that a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, emphasizing the significance of staying active. Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as consuming junk food, having late dinners, and immediately sleeping after meals further elevate these risks. Making resolutions to incorporate regular physical activity and maintain a balanced diet can significantly contribute to diabetes prevention and management in the long run. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

South Africa's key fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, has been ruled out of the second Test against India due to pelvic inflammation, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa. This comes after South Africa's comprehensive victory over India in the first Test in Centurion. Coetzee's limited impact in the opening Test, with just one wicket in the first innings and minimal bowling in the second, led to his absence in the New Year's Test. Cricket South Africa has opted not to name a substitute for the upcoming match scheduled to begin on January 3 in Cape Town, posing a challenge for the team's bowling attack. Dig deeper

