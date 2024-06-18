Afternoon briefing: Rahul Gandhi's big claim on NDA govt; curfew imposed in Odisha city amid communal violence, and more

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress has suggested that the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might struggle to survive its third term as the BJP failed to secure a simple majority of 272 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with the Financial Times, Rahul highlighted a "tectonic shift" in Indian politics following the June 4 verdict. The opposition's INDIA bloc secured 234 of 543 seats, while the BJP-led NDA got 293. Rahul, expected to become the new Opposition leader, emphasized the fragility of the current government. Rahul will retain Rae Bareli, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Reuters)

Curfew and internet suspension were enforced in Balasore, Odisha, after clashes between two communities over allegations of cow slaughter during a religious celebration. Tensions erupted on Monday afternoon when locals noticed red water in drains, suspecting it was animal blood. This led to confrontations and stone pelting, injuring at least 15 people, including five policemen. The violence escalated at night with attacks on houses and vehicles, prompting police to resort to blank firing. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath confirmed the curfew and urged residents to stay indoors. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and local leaders appealed for peace. The last curfew in Odisha was in Bhadrak in 2017 due to communal violence. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'If there is 0.001% negligence...': Supreme Court issues notice to NTA, Centre over NEET. Dig Deeper

Karnataka high court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case. Dig Deeper

Robert Vadra's 'before me in Parliament' reaction to Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad move. Dig Deeper

India News

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy says ‘spirit of democracy’ needs ballot papers, not EVMs. Dig Deeper

Kanchanjunga Express accident in Bengal: Several trains cancelled, diverted; repair work continues. Dig Deeper

Dubai-bound flight from Delhi receives hoax bomb threat via email, say police. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Melinda Gates announces that she will vote for Biden and not Trump, here's why. Dig Deeper

Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea today, vows to resist sanctions on Kim Jon Un. Dig Deeper

Former Thai PM Thaksin indicted on charge of royal defamation as court cases stir political woes. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Gautam Gambhir is set to become India's next head coach as he is the sole applicant for the position, following Rahul Dravid's decision not to continue post-T20 World Cup. The BCCI had invited applications in early May, but few high-profile names showed interest due to the extensive travel demands. Gambhir will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) via Zoom. Despite the lucrative remuneration, the job has attracted minimal interest, with coaches preferring shorter franchise league stints. Gambhir’s success with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 has bolstered his candidacy. His term is expected to last until the end of 2027. Additionally, the CAC will also interview candidates for the vacant selector’s post. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Struggling with acne can be upsetting and impact your self-confidence. Acne occurs when hair follicles get blocked by oil and dead skin cells. Staying hydrated is crucial, as dehydration can lead to excess oil production, clogging pores, and causing acne. Dr. Nishita Ranka emphasizes the importance of skin hydration in managing acne. Proper hydration helps regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation, support healing, and enhance the skin barrier. Effective hydration strategies include drinking plenty of water, eating water-rich foods, exercising, using hydrating skincare products, incorporating face masks, avoiding harsh cleansers, and exploring advanced treatments like Profhilo and Viscoderm Hydrobooster to improve skin health and elasticity. Dig Deeper

