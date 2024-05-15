Afternoon briefing: S Jaishankar on violent PoK protests; Why did GRP not take billboard down; and more

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India amid ongoing violent protests in the region due to high inflation. He highlighted the complexity of the situation in PoK, suggesting that residents might compare their conditions to those in Jammu and Kashmir, where progress is evident. Jaishankar emphasized the sense of occupation and discrimination in PoK. When asked about PoK merging with India, he clarified that it was always a part of India and discussed historical resolutions on the matter. His remarks come amidst violent protests in PoK, where demonstrators demand lower electricity prices. Dig Deeper External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (PTI)

Less than a week before the tragic crash of a huge billboard in Ghatkopar that killed 14 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote to the Government Railway Police (GRP), urging them to remove the billboard, which was on GRP land. However, the tragedy struck before permissions could be verified. The owner of the company that erected the billboard, Bhavesh Bhinde, is on the run. He had been booked previously for poisoning trees to improve visibility for his hoarding. The BMC had flagged many illegal billboards after the incident, highlighting the complex issue of regulating billboards on GRP land. Despite repeated directives from the Bombay High Court to remove illegal billboards, enforcement has been lacking. Dig Deeper

'NewsClick founder Prabir Purakayastha's arrest under UAPA invalid': Supreme Court orders immediate release. Dig Deeper

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Narendra Modi's clarification with 'immense hatred for Muslims' charge. Dig Deeper

Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi. Dig Deeper

Swati Maliwal's ex-husband demands FIR against Kejriwal, offers to help police. Dig Deeper

Kanpur: 10 schools get bomb blast threat through emails. Dig Deeper

Judges aren’t princes but service providers: CJI at J20 Summit in Brazil. Dig Deeper

After co-founder, another executive quits OpenAI within a day of GPT-4o launch. Dig Deeper

Jimmy Carter’s grandson shares worrying update on former US president's health: ‘He really is…’ Dig Deeper

Shots that hit ex-Indian Army officer's vehicle in Rafah fired from a tank: UN. Dig Deeper

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants have been in the spotlight after a reported clash following a match loss. However, tensions seem to have eased as Goenka invited Rahul for dinner, leading to warm gestures and discussions. Despite LSG's loss against DC, Goenka was seen in good spirits, signaling a positive future for the team. Coaches Justin Langer and Lance Klusener dismissed rumors of a rift, calling it a normal part of team dynamics. In their penultimate match, LSG lost to DC, despite strong performances from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan. Dig Deeper

Madhuri Dixit, turning 57 on May 15, has left an indelible mark on Bollywood with iconic roles. In "Beta," her portrayal of Saraswati alongside Anil Kapoor showcased her prowess. "Dil" earned her a Filmfare for her role as Madhu Mehra, displaying her range. "Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!" saw her charm as Nisha, with her purple saree becoming iconic. In "Devdas," she stole hearts as Chandramukhi, overshadowing even the lead pair. "Tezaab" catapulted her to stardom with the unforgettable "Ek Do Teen" track, solidifying her status as a Bollywood legend. Dig Deeper

Oral cancer is a severe disease often detected late, with tobacco and alcohol being primary causes. Dr Jaipalreddy Pogal, Surgical Oncologist at TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre, warned about the risks and symptoms, including persistent sores, bleeding, and difficulty swallowing. Early detection is vital for successful treatment. He urged quitting tobacco and alcohol, which increase cancer risk, and regular dental check-ups for early detection. Monthly self-examination for ulcers or swelling is recommended. Prompt treatment and adherence to medical advice are crucial for managing oral cancer and improving patient outcomes. Dig Deeper

