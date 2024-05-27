Afternoon briefing: SC criticises disparaging BJP ads; Cyclone Remal kills 2 in Bengal, and more

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against a Calcutta high court order that refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict directing the party not to publish any advertisement violating the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha election. A vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan refused to interfere with the high court order. Dig deeper. The Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi.(AP)

Severe cyclone Remal, which crossed Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast on Sunday night, left a trail of destruction in three coastal districts of the eastern Indian state, killing two people and displacing around 200,000 people. One Md Sajid, 50, was killed when a concrete chunk fell on him at Entally in Kolkata as the storm battered the region with winds speeding up to 110-120 km per hour and reaching up to 135 km per hour when the landfall started around 9:30pm. An 80-year-old woman identified as Renuka Mondal died at Frazerganj in South 24 Parganas when an uprooted tree fell on her. Dig deeper

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. He took to his blog on Tumblr to reflect on the match, and admitted he 'felt bad' for SRH owner, Kavya Maran, who was seen wiping off her tears after her team lost to KKR. Dig deeper.

As spring blossoms into summer, bohemian fashion takes centre stage, blending comfort, style, and breezy vibes. The essence of boho chic is captured through flowy printed dresses, vibrant designs, and relaxed attire perfect for sunny days. Retro-inspired flares, ruffled skirts and frilly lace tops are making a spectacular comeback, as you may already know if you've been keeping a close eye on the runways. From fashion shows to red-carpet events, romantic dresses, skin-flattering lace and cool girl-approved patchwork denim are sweeping the fashion world. The biggest boho looks are a little different this time around, so avoid having flashbacks to costumed looks from the early 2000s. Incorporating understated components in an elevated way is key for 2024. Dig deeper.

