Afternoon briefing: SC reprimands SBI for not disclosing EB serial numbers; Why netizens are mocking Joe Biden; more

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disapproval of the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing the unique serial number linked to each electoral bond (EB) when supplying the Election Commission of India (ECI) with information about bond beneficiaries and donors for public release. “We can take exception to what they have not disclosed. Our direction was clear... We directed disclosure of entire details. They have not disclosed the bond number. They have to disclose the number too,” said a Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, seeking the bank’s reply on March 18. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disapproval of the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing the unique serial number linked to each electoral bond(File photo)

President Joe Biden came under fire recently after he appeared to ask a staffer permission before he could take a “couple of questions”. During a campaign stop in Michigan, Biden asked a female staffer: “Can I take a couple of questions?” The staffer responded: “Yeah, we’re going to take a few questions.” The incident took place on the front porch of a Saginaw city council. Dig Deeper

The status of Shreyas Iyer's fitness remains a topic of intrigue in the cricketing circles. On Thursday, it was reported that Iyer's back injury had aggravated during his stint with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. But, while certain sources suggest that he could potentially sit out a few initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury, officials concerned have vehemently denied any jeopardy to his participation in the tournament. Dig Deeper

From an action-thriller to an adventure-drama – this week’s releases have something for everyone. Movie buffs have a variety of titles to choose from in Hindi, English and even Punjabi. Check out this list of movies releasing in theatres this Friday. Dig Deeper

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, a new trend has emerged that promises to revolutionise hydration routines: Skin Flooding and this technique involves the strategic layering of skincare products to achieve deeper and longer-lasting hydration. Central to this skincare tsunami is the serum, which takes the spotlight in delivering transformative benefits to the skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, MBBS, Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, revealed the basics of skin flooding. Dig Deeper