Afternoon briefing: Strategic importance of PM Modi's Russia visit; key update on Sheena Bora's remains, all latest news

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

The event of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving royal treatment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two day visit to Moscow this week has caused serious heartburn in the west, particularly those with myopic strategic vision and in the context of the current complex security environment in Asia. In many ways, PM Modi's traditional warm embrace of President Putin was a signal to him that Russia does not have to lean for support only from China to counterbalance the western pressure post Ukraine war. It was also a signal to the west making it very clear that India does not want its vulnerability against China to become a vulnerability with Anglo-Saxon powers in future. The first visit of Indian PM to Austria since 1983 also showed that India was willing to engage a non-NATO power for garnering hi-tech infrastructure technologies and winter equipment. Dig Deeper

Weeks after initially reporting that parts of Sheena Bora's purported skeleton were ‘untraceable’, the prosecution informed the trial court in New Delhi on Wednesday that these remains were actually located at the CBI's office, news agency PTI reported. Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly murdered in 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea and others. The disclosure came on the same day the trial court received an email asserting that Sheena's bones had not been lost but were in the possession of a forensic expert who had examined the skeleton and was now testifying as a witness in the case. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 16 injured as double-decker sleeper bus collides with truck in Hathras

Mumbai hit-and-run: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene

India News

Mihir Shah, friends drank 12 large whisky pegs before Worli hit and run: Why Mumbai pub served him liquor

14 barred Patanjali products sold across counter at dedicated stores

Global Matters

Russia declares Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ for reporting on Ukraine war

Meghan Markle went on at least 13 foreign holidays despite accusing royals of taking her passport away: Report

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's much-talked-about, out-in-the-open, feisty on-field relationship with Gautam Gambhir did not become a hindrance in the former opener's appointment as India's new head coach as BCCI did not even consult the modern-day great. Hindustan Times understands that Kohli's opinion on the matter was not sought by the Indian cricket board before Gambhir's appointment was made public. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Sarfira, the remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has so far earned over ₹24 lakh in advance bookings for its opening day. Sarfira has been directed by Sudha Kongara. According to the report, 12102 tickets of the film have been sold for 3269 shows, and it grossed ₹24.04 lakh in Hindi. Sarfira promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry. Sarfira will release on July 12. Suriya headlined the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Katrina Kaif is back in town after a leisurely holiday in Munich, Germany. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, serving some fresh airport fashion goals. Her appearance delighted fans who had been missing her from recent Ambani extravaganzas. Katrina chose to ditch body-hugging fits for relaxed and comfy outfits. Whether it's a hint at a potential pregnancy or simply her newfound love for oversized clothes, only time will tell. For now, let's dive into her chic airport looks and take some lessons on layering and styling oversized clothes like a pro. Dig Deeper

Trending

While government websites are usually rather staid and straightforward, the website of Jaipur Municipal Corporation deviates from the norm. Social media users were recently amused to learn that the complaints page of the website has a long list of complaints written in Hindi. Whether Jaipur residents are worried about the stray dog population exploding ( “Kutte Bahut Ho Gaye Hai” - as the civic body’s website puts it) or the illegal renting of a residential property for commercial purposes (Marriage Hall Chal Raha Hai), citizens can register their complaint on the website. Dig Deeper