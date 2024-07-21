Afternoon briefing: Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath route; Shoot-on-sight order in Bangladesh, and more

Three people died and eight got injured in a landslide near Chidwasa in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The incident took place on the Kedarnath route. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived and immediately evacuated those injured. The bodies of 3 people who died were handed over to the district police by the SDRF. People suffered injuries due to the stones and debris falling due to the landslide. Dig deeper. SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 2024.(PTI)

The Bangladesh government has implemented extreme security measures as rampant violence continues in the nation due to student protests against government job quotas. After failing to contain the violence, the administration imposed a nationwide curfew and continued its internet shutdown in disturbed areas. Many countries have issued travel advisories for Bangladesh, advising their citizens not to visit the country amid the ongoing protests. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled her international trip as the situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate. Dig deeper.

Since Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang's heroics on the international stage, shooting has seen a huge surge in interest from fans in India. Nowadays, any Indian sports fan can recite names like Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sift Kaur Samra from the tip of their tongue. In Olympic terms, the sport is probably on the same level as cricket for Indian fans. Likewise, India saw plenty of drama in shooting for the Paris Olympics 2024 quotas. One of the main talking points was trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta missing out on a berth. He had bagged India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships, but did not make it to the final team after the national trials. In his place, Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category. Dig deeper.

Television actor Jasmine Bhasin has shared that after a recent incident with her contact lenses, her corneas got damaged, and she is undergoing treatment. Speaking with Times of India, she said that the problem started on July 17 when she wore the lenses for an event. However, she began experiencing pain, which escalated, and she couldn't see anything. Dig deeper.

When a woman in China recognised herself in a video that was going viral on the internet, she was horrified to learn that she had been secretly recorded during breast augmentation surgery. In January, the woman, whose last name is Gao, had breast enlargement surgery at a hospital specialising in cosmetic surgery in the central Chinese province of Henan, as per reports. Dig deeper.

Disha Patani stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends. The actor wore a spaghetti-strap maxi dress for the outing. The ensemble ticks all the boxes for a date-night look and can also be a part of your wardrobe. Read on to know its price details.Paparazzi pages shared Disha Patani's video on social media. The clips show Disha exiting a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She wore a green coloured maxi dress for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the fast fashion clothing label Princess Polly. It is called the Kenzie Maxi Dress Green. Adding the outfit to your closet will cost approximately ₹6,280 (USD 75). Dig deeper.