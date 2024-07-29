Afternoon briefing: US deported 48 Indians without explanation, NCERT unit report card suggestions to govt, and more

The External Affairs Ministry of India has reported that the United States deported 48 Indian student back without any explanation in the past three years. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Friday in parliament, the US authorities have not shared any official reason with the Indian government. He was answering a query by BK Parthasarathi in Lok Sabha regarding the number of students sent back from the US. According to the EAM, potential causes include unauthorised employment, withdrawal from classes, and failure to report Optional Practical Training (OPT) employment. The Indian government is working on educating citizens about safe and legal migration practices while attempting to strengthen ties with the US. Dig deeper Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Friday in parliament, the US authorities have not shared any official reason with the Indian government (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

The Performance Assessment Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), an independent unit of NCERT suggested on Friday to include the marks from grades 9-11 in the final report card of class 12 students. The suggestions mentioned in a report submitted to the Education ministry, aims to standardise assessment across school boards throughout the country. PARAKH suggested that the Class 12 report card should include performances of classes 9, 10 and 11 with a weightage of 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. PARAKH established in 2023 by the NCERT, spoke to 32 school boards over the past year in an attempt to improve skills, conduct achievement surveys, and create a uniform assessment standards for school boards. Dig deeper

Latest News

Delhi coaching centre deaths: 5 more people arrested Dig deeper

SC notice to state government on PIL for structural audit of Bihar bridges Dig deeper

India News

CBI files charge sheet against Kejriwal, calls him one of conspirators Dig deeper

Search operations for missing people in Shirur briefly halted: Official Dig deeper

Trending

As the 2024 Olympics approaches, some athletes are turning to OnlyFans for extra income. Due to relatively low earnings from their sports, such as £28,000 annually for top divers like Jack Laugher, Olympians are seeking financial relief through adult content platforms. Laugher and his teammates, including Noah Williams and Daniel Goodfellow, are among those leveraging OnlyFans. The platform offers them a way to supplement their income amid high training costs and limited salaries. Retired Olympians like Elise Christie and others also use OnlyFans to manage post-career financial challenges, finding it a lifeline during tough transitions. Dig deeper

Business

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline is July 31. Missing this deadline means you can still file a belated return until December 31, 2024, but you'll be automatically shifted to the new tax regime, forfeiting the old regime's benefits. Late filers face a penalty of up to ₹5,000, with reduced fees of ₹1,000 for incomes below ₹5 lakh, plus 1% monthly interest on outstanding tax. Additionally, you will lose the chance to carry forward capital losses, which could lead to higher tax liabilities in future years. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of Venezuela's presidential election with 51.2% of the vote, defeating opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who received 44.2%. However, the opposition and several regional leaders, including Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and Chile's president, rejected the results, alleging fraud. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado claimed they won with 70% of the vote. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over the results. The election followed a mediated deal between the government and opposition, leading to temporarily eased sanctions, which have since been reinstated due to Maduro's non-compliance with agreed conditions. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, titled "The Red Sowing," the series picks up momentum, shifting focus from previous exposition-heavy episodes to intense dragon-related developments. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) faces a pivotal moment as she considers Addam’s (Clinton Liberty) request to become a dragon rider. Meanwhile, Daemon (Matt Smith) deals with political maneuvers and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) storyline remains stagnant. The episode’s climax features dramatic dragon scenes, with stunning cinematography and a powerful score, showcasing a thrilling progression towards the season's end. The episode airs every Monday on JioCinema. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Head and neck cancer, affecting the mouth, throat, sinuses, and salivary glands, poses a significant challenge in India. Dr. Vijay Patil of SunACT Cancer Institute highlights that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk. Key recommendations include avoiding tobacco, which contains carcinogens; limiting alcohol consumption, which enhances tobacco carcinogen absorption; maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables; practicing good oral hygiene to prevent chronic infections; and staying physically active to support the immune system and maintain a healthy weight. Adopting these habits can significantly lower the risk of developing head and neck cancers. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.