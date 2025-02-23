Menu Explore
Ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, a special aarti in Prayagraj

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Match today: The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ind vs Pak match today: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, a special 'puja' and 'aarti' was performed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is being held, to wish the Indian cricket team well for the high-stakes clash.

The puja and aarti for the Indian team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy match was performed in Prayagraj. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)
The puja and aarti for the Indian team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy match was performed in Prayagraj. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

Fans and devotees stood and took part in the puja as a priest on the riverside of the spiritual abode performed 'aarti' for what cricket fanatics describe as the biggest grudge match on the calendar.

Follow India vs Pakistan Live Score here

WATCH:

The showdown between arch rivals India and Pakistan is one of the most awaited matches in the championship, with excitement equally buzzing among fans from both the nations.

India had a great start to the 2025 Champions Trophy with a comprehensive win against Bangladesh earlier this week in Dubai. Before the high voltage clash, comments of a former Indian cricketer also hit the headlines.

Veteran India cricketer Atul Wassan said that he wants Pakistan to win the match, explaining that he only wishes so to maintain a certain contest in the Champions Trophy.

"I want Pakistan to win. Maza aayega (it will be fun, tournament-wise). If you don't let Pakistan win, then what will you do? If Pakistan wins, then it becomes a contest. There should be an equal fight," he told news agency ANI.

Notably, India has won the last five ODI matches it played against Pakistan, with Karachi's last win coming all the way back in the final of the 2017 edition of this very tournament. New Delhi has dominated its neighbouring rival team in the 50-over format. Pakistan's team was given a beatdown by India in the 2023 World Cup held in Ahmedabad, where Karachi was run ragged and bowled out for 191 and New Delhi completing the chase with 20 overs to spare.

India vs Pakistan matches have also been one of those things that the entire nation keeps an eye out for, even those who are not as big a cricket fan. The biggest rivalry game in the world of cricket would be one to watch for everyone relaxing at home on a Sunday.

