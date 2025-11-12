Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Ahead of vote counting, BJP orders 501 kg of laddoos anticipating victory in Bihar assembly elections

PTI |
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 04:53 pm IST

A laddoo maker in Patna confirmed that BJP workers ordered 501 kg of laddoos, which is to be delivered on November 14, the day of assembly election results. 

Anticipating its victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos ahead of the counting of votes on Friday.

BJP worker Krishna Kumar Kallu told PTI, "On the counting day, NDA will celebrate Holi, Dussehra, Diwali and Eid because people have voted in favour of NDA's development works."(Unsplash/Representational Image)
The polling in two phases were held on November 6 and 11 in Bihar, and result will be announced on Friday. The state has registered the highest voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in its history since 1951.

Follow for live updates on Bihar elections

Buoyed by most of the exit poll predictions that have indicated a clear mandate for the NDA government, the saffron party already appears to be in a celebratory mood.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav rejects Bihar exit poll projections, says numbers released during voting

He added that the party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos to be "distributed as prasad" among people.

Also read: Congress 'clean-up' or 'fake' exit polls? Leaders react as big NDA win predicted in Bihar

A laddoo maker in Patna confirmed that BJP workers ordered 501 kg of the traditional sweetmeat, which is to be delivered on the morning of November 14.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, dismissed the exit poll predictions, claiming that such forecasts were made at the "direction" of the BJP's top leadership.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
