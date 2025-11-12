Congress 'clean-up' or 'fake' polls? Leaders react as big NDA win predicted in Bihar

With just days left for the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, several exit polls have predicted a massive win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. While the BJP welcomes the projection, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan has questioned the reliability of the exit polls, staying firm that they would unseat the NDA from power. Jehanabad, Nov 11 (ANI): Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Jehanabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

At least exit polls the ruling NDA and predict that it will cross the majority mark of 122 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. These include: Matrize, P-Marq, Peoples Pulse, Bhaskar, People's Insight, JVC and poll diary.

All of these exit polls predict at least 133 seats for the NDA, the coalition comprising of the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

A look at what some of the polls showed:

Predictions by five exit polls ahead of Bihar election results.(HT Photo)

Even as majority of pollsters favoured the NDA in Bihar, there was at least one outlier on Tuesday evening after voting for the final phase came to a close.

A news portal called Journo Mirror predicted at least 130-140 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, majorly comprising the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. Besides, the portal projected that the NDA would lose, with just 100-110 seats.

RJD-Congress ‘clean-up’ in Bihar?

The exit polls have expectedly boosted the BJP's confidence in NDA's prospects in Bihar. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma welcomed the predictions and said that the “clean-up” of the RJD and the Congress from Bihar had begun.

“... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun. This time's results will be the most surprising,” he said, adding that the NDA would retain power in Bihar with two-thirds majority.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the Mahagathbandhan had "accepted defeat" ahead of the election results. "The Mahagathbandhan has already accepted defeat. What we have seen on the ground and the support for the NDA is reflected in the exit polls, which are showing the same trend. Who will vote for those who say long live the mafia? There is support from women. There has been a big change. The women and Gen Z support and trust PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also weighed in, saying the exit polls indicate the people have faith PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. He predicted an even bigger win in the “exact” polls, talking about the day of election results in Bihar.

"This is an exit poll; we will go even higher in the exact poll," he remarked. "People in Bihar want peace and social harmony, but RJD and Congress create frenzy. The people of Bihar have understood this. The NDA will form the government with a huge majority," he added.

Opposition dismisses ‘fake’ exit polls

While the ruling NDA welcomed the exit polls, the Mahagathbandhan dismissed the predictions citing the record voter turnout in both phases of the Bihar elections this time.

The Opposition said that a higher turnout is often indicative of a regime change in any state. “The high voter turnout is always considered as people’s mandate against the ruling dispensation. We must wait for the final result. I am confident that the 'Mahagathbandhan' will comfortably form the government in Bihar. The exit polls are far from reality," said RJD leader and MP Sudhakar Singh.

Bihar saw voter turnout of nearly 69 per cent on Tuesday in the final phase of elections. According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, the overall turnout in both phases stood at around 66 per cent, about 9.6 percentage points more than the last assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the exit polls “pre-planned” and “fake” and heaped praise on the public of Bihar for voting for change in Bihar.

"'Jiska dana uska gana' (Those who feed, people sing their tune)," Yadav said, taking a dig at the media flashing exit polls data. He cited the exit polls during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying the predictions had been proven wrong as "big BJP leaders had lost along with the fake exit polls".

Elections took place in two phases in Bihar, on November 6 and 11, and results will be out on Friday, November 14.

(With agency inputs)