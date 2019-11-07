e-paper
Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Ahmed Patel calls on Nitin Gadkari, says it wasn’t political

While the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and secured 105 seats and 56 seats respectively, they have been having trouble in coming to an agreement about portfolios and about a shared Chief Minister deal.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Ahmed Patel.(PTI Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union minister and Maharashtra leader Nitin Gadkari at his home on Wednesday to discuss “farmer issues” as politics over government formation in the state picked pace with November 9 deadline fast approaching.

“I met him over farmer issues. It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics,” Patel told reporters after the meeting.

The tenure of the current assembly ends on November 9 and a government has to be in place by then. While the BJP and Sena fought the elections together and secured 105 seats and 56 seats respectively, they have been having trouble in coming to an agreement about portfolios and about a shared Chief Minister deal. Patel and Gadkari meeting comes a day after Maharashtra’s incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to the RSS headquarters to meet Mohan Bhagwat. Patel also handed over a letter to Gadkari regarding infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
