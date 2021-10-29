AIADMK dismisses minority wing leader for ‘anti-party activities’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday sacked minorities wing deputy secretary J M Basheer, who earlier in the day threatened to expose party co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami and called for his removal. In a joint statement, Palaniswami and co-coordinator O Panneerselvam announced the party’s decision.

“His acts have gone against the principles and values of the party. He has brought disrepute to the party,” the statement read. Basheer was immediately removed from the party’s primary membership and all other posts and responsibilities. “Party members are directed not to have any contact with him,” the statement said.

Basheer released a note on Thursday afternoon calling for a press meet in Chennai where he would release evidence against Palaniswami of him being “against minorities”. “I’m going to urge OPS to remove him from the party. He has continuously betrayed minorities,” Basheer said in his letter.

At 3.16 pm, the AIADMK released a statement announcing the sacking of Basheer because he indulged in anti-party activities.

A senior leader in the party on condition of anonymity said that they felt that Basheer was wrong to bring down the party in the open. “He has been indulging in loose talks and spreading rumours for a while now while holding an important post,” said the leader. “Since the party’s loss (in the rural local body polls in nine districts), this has been happening.”

These developments come amidst a volatile time for the AIADMK, with expelled leader V K Sasikala staking a claim as the party’s general secretary and attempting to take control. Her former loyalist turned rebel Panneerselvam had offered support by telling reporters that AIADMK will discuss her re-induction, a claim the party has vehemently denied.

“It was OPS who rebelled against her first,” former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar had said on Monday. “The party has passed a resolution that she will not be taken back, and whoever connects with her will be removed. OPS has signed this.” Jayakumar reiterated this on Thursday. “We have also expelled several people who have been in contact with her,” he said. “This was our stance yesterday, and it will continue to be our stance today and tomorrow.”

However, a few leaders in the last couple of days have publicly said that Panneerselvam’s opinion that there can be a discussion isn’t wrong. “There is no confusion or problem in our party,” said former AIADMK minister Sellur Raju.

Sasikala, meanwhile, is starting a tour on Friday to meet her supporters in the southern districts. With Sasikala not backing down, her thawing with Panneerselvam, and the party speaking in different voices, the situation is tricky for Palaniswami, who has consolidated himself as the numero uno by sidelining his partner-leader Panneerselvam since J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016.