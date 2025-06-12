Chances of any survivors slim: Sources after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

A plane carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Sources said that the chances of any survivors after the horrific crash are slim. Firefighting team at the spot after an Air India plane crashed in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.(PTI)

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghani Nagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport.

The 242 people on board included 217 adults and 11 children, a source told Reuters. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, police said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia. Several injured persons were taken to city civil hospital, an official said.

A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the locality soon after the crash. Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive firefighting operations.

Amit Shah takes stock

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation after a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Ahmedabad moments after taking off.

Shah also spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the Ahmedabad police commissioner.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Shah posted on X.