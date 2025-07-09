Waiting for AI-171 crash probe report: Officials

Aviation ministry and Air India officials told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday they are “eagerly waiting” for the preliminary investigation report into the June 12 crash that killed 260 people. On June 12, Air India flight 171 crashed moments after take-off, claiming the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers on board (REUTERS)

The Public Accounts Committee session, originally scheduled to discuss infrastructure fees and tariffs, instead became the first parliamentary meeting to address the Air India Flight 171 tragedy and broader aviation safety concerns.

The discussion came just days ahead of Friday’s 30-day deadline for the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to report its preliminary findings into the crash of Flight 171, the cause of which is yet to be determined.

Several MPs highlighted multiple air safety incidents that have occurred since the Ahmedabad crash, with one Opposition member demanding a special audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the ministry’s security wing responsible for safety standards at airports nationwide, people aware of the conversations said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal confirmed air safety dominated the proceedings, with lawmakers including former aviation minister Praful Patel, BJP’s Ravishankar Prasad, and Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil pressing officials on investigation progress and systemic safety measures.

Air India officials defended their Boeing 787 fleet, telling the committee the aircraft “has been and is considered one of the safest aircraft in the world,” noting that 1,100 such planes are currently in service globally.

Patel, drawing on his ministerial experience, called for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to address staffing shortages in senior positions. “Safety is paramount. Anyone who flies wants to feel safe and assured that he will reach his destination,” he said. “Indian aviation is safe. There is no need to be panicking about it. All airlines, including Air India, follow safety protocols,” he was quoted as saying.

MPs posed detailed questions about the investigation’s technical aspects, seeking information on team composition, including whether type-rated pilots and engineers for the Boeing 787 are involved in the probe, a person aware of the discussions told HT.

They also enquired about the current status of digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder analysis, questioning whether the work is being conducted at AAIB’s laboratory at Udaan Bhawan and its technical capabilities.

Lawmakers further asked whether foreign agencies such as the US National Transportation Safety Board or the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been requested to assist the investigation.

Officials are expected to provide written responses to the parliamentary queries.