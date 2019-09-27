Ajit Pawar, facing probe in money laundering case by ED, quits as Maharashtra MLA

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Facing enforcement directorate probe in a money laundering case, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar resigned as an MLA on Friday.

Ajit, a six-term MLA from Baramati assembly constituency, is nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Ajit submitted his resignation to the speaker Haribhau Bagade on Friday evening, which was accepted by the latter.

The reasons for the resignation are still not clear. It is not known whether he is quitting the party or turning a rebel. NCP leaders are still in dark over his decision.

He was also not present with the NCP chief when he was planning to go to enforcement directorate office in Mumbai in connection with the 25,000-crore MSC Bank scam.

The rift between Pawar and Ajit was clear when the NCP chief ticked off his nephew over the latter’s announcement that the party will also be using saffron flags along with hits tricolour flag in its functions.

Pawar has said the decision to use saffron flags was taken by Ajit Pawar in his personal capacity and not by the party.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, senior Pawar and Ajit had differences over fielding the latter’s son Parth in the elections. Parth contested from Maval constituency but lost the election.

Pawar is expected to speak to the media later today.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 19:26 IST