Ajit Pawar says Pune land deal involving his son scrapped, probe to be conducted in impartial manner

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the 300-crore land deal in Pune, allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar, has been scrapped.

Pawar said that his son Parth and his business partner were not aware that the land in Pune, which their company purchased, belonged to the government, PTI reported.

The deputy CM also announced that the state government will conduct an impartial probe into the land deal and submit its report in a month.

"The concerned land is a government land which cannot be sold. Parth and his partner Digvijay Patil were not aware of this fact. How the registration was done and who is responsible will come out in the probe being headed by ACS Vikas Kharge, and he will submit his report in a month," Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ₹300 crore deal for the sale of a 40-acre plot in the Mundhwa locality, near the upscale Koregaon Park, has recently come under the scanner.

The land, sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Ajit Pawar’s son Parth is a partner, was executed on May 20, 2025. As reported by HT, stamp duty worth ₹21 crore was waived on the transaction and the purchaser paid only ₹500 to get the deal registered, documents revealed.

On Thursday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in the land deal. The state government also suspended a sub-registrar.

A first information report (FIR) was also filed against Parth Pawar’s business partner, suspended sub-registrar, and the power of attorney holder for alleged misappropriation and cheating in stamp duty.

Documents accessed by HT reveal that the 40-acre plot in Mundhwa had been transferred in the names of private individuals, who subsequently sold it to Amadea Enterprises.

The documents reviewed by HT also show that the address of Amadea Enterprises and that of Parth Pawar’s residence in Pune’s Yawant Nagar were one and the same.