Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur web series, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in connection with the first information report (FIR) registered against them in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. However, the court directed the petitioners to offer full cooperation in the investigation while granting relief.
Hearing the writ petition filed by Akhtar and Sidhwani, a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Chand also issued a notice to the state government and the complainant in the matter seeking their respective replies in counter-affidavits. The court has listed this case in the first week of March 2021.
The FIR was registered against Akhtar and Sidhwani and they were accused of the improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur and outraging religious beliefs. The two run a production company and are producers of the web series. Akhtar and Sidhwani have been accused of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.
The FIR was registered against the petitioners under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other sections of IPC and 67-A of Information Technology Act.
Voicing his discontentment with the web series, the complainant said that such shows must be produced by such a big production house after due deliberations. The complainant alleged that the show has impacted society so much that his friends have started calling him 'Kaaleen Bhaiya', the main protagonist in the said web series.
The counsels for Akhtar and Sidhwani argued that even if all the allegations in the FIR were taken to be correct, no offence was made out against the petitioners. They were represented by senior advocate GS Chaturvedi and senior advocate Manish Tiwari and were assisted by advocate Syed Imran Ibrahim. They said there was no allegation that the web series was produced with any deliberate or malicious intention of outraging the religious and social feelings of the citizens of India or to insult the religious and social feelings of the people of any particular class.
Reasoning why no action should be taken against the makers, the counsels said that the web series was a work of fiction and that every act which tantamounts to insult or attempts to insult the religious feelings of any class of citizens would not come within the purview of IPC's Section 295-A unless the said act was perpetrated with the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of that class of citizens.
The state counsel submitted that there was a specific allegation that the web series had hurt the social and religious feelings of the first informant. He also alleged that the web series promotes illicit relationships and incites religious disharmony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
- The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases
- Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC
- Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox