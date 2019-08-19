Alliance Air flight from Delhi makes emergency landing, minutes after takeoff

india

An Alliance Air flight made an emergency landing at Delhi airport 12 minutes after it took off for Jaipur after the aircraft’s crew detected a problem with the landing gear.

All 59 passengers on board are safe.

An official at the IGI airport in the national capital said the state-run Air India subsidiary had departed from Delhi at 8.13 pm for the 65 minute flight. Eight minutes later, the airport operations control centre received a message that the aircraft’s landing gear had developed a problem.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

An Air India spokesperson said an emergency landing was declared for the Delhi-Jaipur flight “due to a problem in nose landing gear and some material failure”.

