Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Amid G Ram G Bill row, Mamata names WB's job guarantee scheme after Mahatma Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 03:39 pm IST

This comes after the Lok Sabha passed the passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA that guarantees employment in rural areas.

Amid the row over VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace UPA-era MGNREGA employment scheme, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that West Bengal's government job guarantee scheme 'Karmashree' will be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
“Ashamed that Gandhi's name removed from NREGA scheme; if they can't give respect to Father of Nation, we will,” news agency PTI quoted Mamata as saying.

Mamata's remarks and the move to rename Bengal's job guarantee scheme comes after the Lok Sabha passed the passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or the VB-G RAM G Bill, on Thursday. The VB-G RAM G Bill seeks to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA that guarantees employment in rural areas.

