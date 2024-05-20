Amid heatwave, Delhi's peak power demand touches May's highest-ever level

Delhi's peak power demand today touched its highest-ever levels for the month of May. Pushed by a heatwave in several parts of the national capital, the city's peak power demand hit 7,557 MW at 3:33 pm, showed State Load Dispatch Centre's real time data. A boy walks near water sprinklers at Central Vista Lawns near India Gate during a hot summer day, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI file photo)

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand touched 7438 MW on August 22. Today's figure even broke this record.

Per electricity companies, Delhi's peak power demand may cross the 8000 MW-mark this summer season.

Last year, Delhi had reached its highest-ever levels, hitting the 7,695 MW-mark on June 29, 2022.

Monday was the third consecutive day that Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 7,000-MW mark. On May 19, 2022, the city had recorded the previous highest-ever demand at 7070 MW.

The increased power consumption can be attributed to the surge in temperatures across the country.

In April, Delhi's peak power demand ranged between 3,809 MW and 5,447 MW. In April 2023, the peak power demand ranged between 3,388 MW and 5,422 MW, they added.

"The demand can be attributed to weather conditions that lead residents to use more air conditioning and cooling equipment, causing an increase in electricity consumption. Air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 per cent of a domestic or commercial establishment," the discom officials said.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said, “Tata Power-DDL successfully met a peak power demand of 2,178 MW -- the highest so far in the current season -- in our area of operations today without any network constraint and power outages.”

The temperatures in New Delhi are consistently crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark. The power demand has increased because of the masses using coolers and air conditioners, which consume more electricity.

The demand for power is likely to come down during monsoon, when rains bring down the city's temperature.

With inputs from PTI