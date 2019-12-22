e-paper
Home / India News / Amit Shah has assured of changes in CAA for Lankan Tamil refugees: AIADMK mouthpiece

Amit Shah has assured of changes in CAA for Lankan Tamil refugees: AIADMK mouthpiece

When the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the AIADMK MPs voted in favour of it. However, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition DMK which had voted against the bill has been accusing the AIADMK of betraying the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who were excluded in the CAA.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2019 22:58 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamil Naidu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has promised that his government will urge the union government to give dual citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) mouthpiece ‘Puratchithalaivi Namadhu Amma’ on Sunday said that Home Minister Amit Shah had assured to bring changes in the CAA for giving dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees as chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) had appealed to him.

When the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the AIADMK MPs voted in favour of it. However, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition DMK which had voted against the bill has been accusing the AIADMK of betraying the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who were excluded in the CAA.

Reacting to the DMK’s charges, CM EPS said that CAA is not against any Indian citizen and will not harm minorities. Palaniswami also promised that his government would urge the union government to give dual citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees.

“Our leader J Jayalalithaa had demanded dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. In Tamil Nadu, 59,714 Tamil refugees are living in 107 camps in 15 districts. Also, 34,355 Sri Lankan refugees are living outside the camps. The AIADMK government is providing welfare schemes to them, and we will urge the union government to give dual citizenship,” the chief minister said last Wednesday.

Namadhu Amma said that the CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, and had emphasized the necessity of giving dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

“CM EPS had carefully explained about how SL Tamil refugees deserve dual citizenship. After hearing the CM’s points, Home Minister Amit Shah, who heard the matter had assured to consider the CM’s request. He further promised the CM that changes would be made in the CAA at the right time for giving dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees,” Namadhu Amma’s headline read on Sunday.

However, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticized the AIADMK’s claims and said that the promise of BJP leaders should fulfilled the promises which were given to TN. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the NEET exemption for TN. However, her assurance was not achieved till date,” Annadurai told HT.

He also said the AIADMK is not in a position to extract promises from the BJP.

india news