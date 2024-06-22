Amit Shah plants sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday planted a sapling in Ahmedabad under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah after planting a tree in the name of his late mother under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'' campaign. (PTI)

“Mother and nature are symbols of selfless love. On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji had emphasized on nature conservation by launching #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम campaign. Today, under this campaign, I planted a tree in the name of my late mother. I got spiritual satisfaction from this pious work,” Shah said while posting a photo of him next to a sapling.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 had launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Buddha Jayanti Park to mark the World Environment Day.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, millions of trees will be planted across the country.

"This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature and making sustainable lifestyle choices. I urge you all to also contribute to making our planet better," the prime minister said in a post on social platform X.

"It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this," he added, while urging people to plant trees in their mothers' names and share pictures online using #Plant4Mother.

The Environment Ministry said that both central and state government departments and local bodies will identify public spaces to assist the #Plant4Mother campaign.

"Plantation of trees is central to the theme of World Environment Day 2024 namely halting and reversing land degradation, building drought resilience and preventing desertification," the ministry said.

Besides the #Plant4Mother campaign, plantation of 80 crore trees by September and 140 crore by March 2025 has been planned following the 'whole of government' and 'whole of society approach', the ministry statement added.



Trees would be planted by individuals, entities, community-based organisations, central and state government departments and local bodies, the ministry statement further read.



(With agency inputs)