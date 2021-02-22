Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country in the wake of sudden spike in cases in a few states.
The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.
The home minister took stock of the coronavirus situation in the country, particularly in the states which have witnessed a spike in cases recently, a home ministry official said.
The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check further spread of the virus were discussed in the meeting, the official said.
The possible assistance to be offered to the affected states was also discussed in the meeting, another official said.
There have been reports of sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Use cow-dung CNG to get cheap energy': National cow commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When crowds gather, governments get changed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal opens border for Indians, registration and Covid-19 report must for entry
- The border was sealed from both the side in March but India had provided some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi explains how 3 farm laws will hurt agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Where in Mumbai?’: Varavara Rao's family as court declines Hyderabad return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: 22 years after gangrape case, last of the 3 accused arrested from Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu steps up vigil along border as Covid-19 cases surge in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police bust Maoist gun factory in Munger, probe supply links
- Police will also probe if the weapons made in the gun factory were being supplied to Maoists in other districts or states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP elects Mehbooba Mufti as party chief for another term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox