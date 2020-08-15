e-paper
Amit Shah tests negative for Covid, to remain in home isolation

Amit Shah tests negative for Covid, to remain in home isolation

As Amit Shah is in home isolation, he will be watching the Independence Day celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech live from his home on Saturday, a second official said.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh during a visit to a Delhi facility in July-end.
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19) infection and will follow home isolation, on the advice of doctors.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing for my speedy recovery. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease earlier this month after showing initial symptoms of the viral infection.

He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 2.

After testing negative, Shah thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for treating him and helping him fight off the infection.

A senior government official, who requested anonymity, said that the home minister is at his residence at present. The home minister, the official cited above said, has been continuously working from hospital and will continue to do so from his residence as well.

As Shah is in home isolation, he will be watching the Independence Day celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech live from his home on Saturday, a second official said.

Shah was supposed to attend the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, but could not do so after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who was in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, was shifted to a private hospital in Panaji of Goa, his family members said on Friday.

The 67-year-old BJP member of Parliament from North Goa was shifted to the hospital on Thursday night.

He complained of fever, after which he was taken to the hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now, Naik’s eldest son, Sidhesh, told PTI.

The minister and his wife had both tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and they were in home isolation.

Sidesh said that his mother has also been admitted to the hospital and is under medical observation.

(with inputs from PTI)
