Amit Shah in Kanpur Live Updates: BJP chief to launch poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will start his party’s poll preparation in Uttar Pradesh today by holding booth level meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow.

There are 1.63 lakh polling booths in Uttar Pradesh and with 21 members each at nearly 1.4 lakh booths, over 29 lakh party workers will be deployed for ensuring the success of party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

He is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow alone and would be working out the strategy to take on the Opposition in view of the recent developments. Shah had reportedly followed a similar plan in 2014 as well and the drive culminated in his party winning 71 seats.

Here are the live updates:

12:45 pm IST Today’s regional addresses are the first two of the total six regional booth level meets Today’s twin regional addresses by Amit Shah are the first two of the total six regional booth level meets planned by him in Uttar Pradesh.





12:40 pm IST Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at Kanpur airport Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Kanpur airport. Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Kanpur airport (HT Photo)





12:38 pm IST BJP estimating over 25,000 booth chiefs at Shah’s Lucknow address Amit Shah’s Lucknow address is at Smriti Upvan grounds where the BJP is estimating attendance of more than 25,000 booth chiefs and key cadre.





12:26 pm IST After Kanpur, Shah would arrive in Lucknow to address cadres of Oudh region After Kanpur, Amit Shah would arrive in Lucknow to address cadres of Oudh region that comprises 15 districts and has about 33000 booths.





12:15 pm IST Earlier we had 2G, now we have Priyanka G: Amit Shah’s dig at Congress BJP president Amit Shah mocked the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress general secretary on Tuesday and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people, but only provide a “majboor” (helpless) government.





