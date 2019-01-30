 Amit Shah in Kanpur Live Updates: BJP chief to launch poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Amit Shah in Kanpur Live Updates: BJP chief to launch poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah in Kanpur Live: He is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow alone and would be working out the strategy to take on the Opposition in view of the recent developments.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 30, 2019 12:45 IST
highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will start his party’s poll preparation in Uttar Pradesh today by holding booth level meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow.

There are 1.63 lakh polling booths in Uttar Pradesh and with 21 members each at nearly 1.4 lakh booths, over 29 lakh party workers will be deployed for ensuring the success of party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

He is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow alone and would be working out the strategy to take on the Opposition in view of the recent developments. Shah had reportedly followed a similar plan in 2014 as well and the drive culminated in his party winning 71 seats.

Here are the live updates:

12:45 pm IST

Today’s regional addresses are the first two of the total six regional booth level meets

Today’s twin regional addresses by Amit Shah are the first two of the total six regional booth level meets planned by him in Uttar Pradesh.

12:40 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at Kanpur airport

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Kanpur airport.

Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Kanpur airport (HT Photo)

12:38 pm IST

BJP estimating over 25,000 booth chiefs at Shah’s Lucknow address

Amit Shah’s Lucknow address is at Smriti Upvan grounds where the BJP is estimating attendance of more than 25,000 booth chiefs and key cadre.

12:26 pm IST

After Kanpur, Shah would arrive in Lucknow to address cadres of Oudh region

After Kanpur, Amit Shah would arrive in Lucknow to address cadres of Oudh region that comprises 15 districts and has about 33000 booths.

12:15 pm IST

Earlier we had 2G, now we have Priyanka G: Amit Shah’s dig at Congress

BJP president Amit Shah mocked the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress general secretary on Tuesday and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people, but only provide a “majboor” (helpless) government.

12:00 am IST

Amit Shah had reportedly followed a similar plan in 2014

Amit Shah had reportedly followed a similar plan in 2014 as well and the drive culminated in his party winning 71 seats.

11:50 am IST

Amit Shah is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow

Amit Shah is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow alone and would be working out the strategy to take on the Opposition.

11:41 am IST

Amit Shah will hold booth level meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow

Amit Shah will hold booth level meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow.

11:30 am IST

Amit Shah will start his party’s poll preparation in Uttar Pradesh today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will start his party’s poll preparation in Uttar Pradesh today.