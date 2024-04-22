Amit Shah's investment portfolio: HUL to MRF and Colgate-Palmolive

Union home minister holds stakes in 180 listed entities and his wife Sonal Amitbhai Shah in around 80, according to his investment disclosure in his election affidavit. Amit Shah's holdings include investments in companies like Hindustan Unilever ( ₹1.4 crore), MRF ( ₹1.3 crore), Colgate-Palmolive ( ₹1.1 crore), Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care ( ₹0.96 crore), and ABB India ( ₹0.7 crore), reported Business Standard. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah at an election campaign rally.(PTI)

These top five holdings alone make up nearly a third of his total listed portfolio, which is valued at ₹17.4 crore.

A comparison with data from five years ago shows limited changes in the number of shares held for key investments by Amit Shah, according to the report. For instance, his holdings in Hindustan Unilever have increased from 5,000 shares worth ₹84 lakh to 6176 shares worth ₹1.4 crore. However, there are no changes in the number of shares for other top holdings.

Sonal Amitbhai Shah's investments are spread across various companies, with key holdings in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, Bharti Airtel, Canara Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and Lakshmi Machine Works. Her total holdings in listed entities amount to ₹20 crore.

Amit Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is the BJP candidate.

"I have been associated with this seat for the last 30 years. Before becoming an MP, I was an MLA from assembly segments that fall under this seat. Thanks to your love, I rose from a humble booth worker to becoming a member of parliament now. People of Gandhinagar gave me their blessings whenever I sought their votes," Shah told reporters after filing the papers.

Shah was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer M K Dave.

He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same seat by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

The opposition Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

Voting for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7.