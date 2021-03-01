Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown

Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday demanded the state government to lift the Covid-19 induced lockdown from the district, warning of not letting the assembly session run if the lockdown is not called off.

"If a lockdown is not taken back from the Amravati, then we will not allow the assembly session to be run. The Chief Minister must take back his decision of lockdown in the Amarvati. People are struggling in that part already and lockdown is causing more problems to them as they are already on streets and it is outrageous," he said.

He further said that there are discrepancies in the Covid-19 test and its numbers in that area, because of this Amravati is getting a bad reputation in the country.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 8,293 new Covid-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

"The state has so far reported a total of 21,55,070 Covid-19 cases, out of which, 77,008 are the active cases," the Maharashtra Health Department said.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.42 per cent.