Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown
Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday demanded the state government to lift the Covid-19 induced lockdown from the district, warning of not letting the assembly session run if the lockdown is not called off.
"If a lockdown is not taken back from the Amravati, then we will not allow the assembly session to be run. The Chief Minister must take back his decision of lockdown in the Amarvati. People are struggling in that part already and lockdown is causing more problems to them as they are already on streets and it is outrageous," he said.
He further said that there are discrepancies in the Covid-19 test and its numbers in that area, because of this Amravati is getting a bad reputation in the country.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 8,293 new Covid-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.
"The state has so far reported a total of 21,55,070 Covid-19 cases, out of which, 77,008 are the active cases," the Maharashtra Health Department said.
A total of 52,154 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.
According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.42 per cent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, offers full support in Bengal polls
- The RJD will contest a few assembly seats in Bengal as an ally of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, even at private hospitals', says CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not afraid of coronavirus, won't take jabs: Farmer leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM taking Covid-19 vaccine a powerful message: NHA chief RS Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC sets aside quota in Goa municipal polls for constitutional breach
- The Bombay High Court at Goa directed the Director of Municipal Administration issue a fresh notification within 10 days ensuring reservation for women of not less than one-third of the total number of seats reserved for direct elections to the Municipal Councils.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP vs Trinamool, now over attack on 82-year-old woman in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brace for very hot days and warm nights in NW India this summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox