‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the initiative by Fever FM radio channel to make ‘Janta Curfew’ a resounding success and said the station’s efforts will inspire and motivate all in the fight against coronavirus.

“The intiative shown by Fever FM over Janta Curfew is a big inspiration for others, #RJCurfew will help unite people against corona. #Janta Curfew,” the PM tweeted.

Fever FM has announced and its RJs will go live from home on Sunday to honour prime minister’s initiative to maintain social distancing. A tweet by the station announcing its initiative was tagged by the prime minister.

“Extraordinary circumstances need an extraordinary response. #JantaCurfew is what @pmoindia @narendramodi has called for, #RJCurfew is what @FeverFMOfficial has adopted. All our RJs to go LIVE from home. #WFH #SocialDistancing in the times of #Corona,” the tweet said.

All states have been asked to oversee that Janta Curfew is successful tomorrow where people have been asked to stay indoors to prevent community transmission of the disease by breaking the cycle of infection and also to show respect to medical professionals engaged in fighting it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier today sent out a series of tweets urging people to not travel out of their towns on Sunday, when the voluntary curfew is in place on Sunday.

“Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact,” one of his tweets said.

The appeals came on a day when the country logged the largest single-day jump, with the total number of infected crossing 300.

The prime minister had also marked IT professionals and workers for special praise for providing their services to fellow citizens and acknowledged their outstanding role in combating COVID-19.