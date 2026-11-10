Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the suspension of IPS officer N Sanjay until the conclusion of criminal proceedings against him or his retirement next year, whichever comes first. Andhra govt extends suspension of IPS officer N Sanjay till retirement or end of criminal trial

Sanjay, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was placed under suspension in December 2024 over charges of misappropriation and misuse of public funds in the development, maintenance and work of the AGNI NoC web portal while working as the Director General of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Likewise, he is also accused of "misappropriation of funds" allotted for training police personnel to create awareness among SCs and STs about the rights of victims and provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, while working as Additional Director General of Police in the CID.

"The Review Committee has opined that revoking the suspension of Sanjay at this point of time will only enable him to tamper with evidence and influence the process of inquiry and investigation," said Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad in a Government Order .

The committee noted that the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 24, 2024, was still under investigation, with some important witnesses yet to be examined and relevant documents to be obtained. Forensic Science Laboratory reports on electronic devices and questioned documents were also awaited.

The government said the suspension was extended under Rule 3 of the All India Services Rules, 1969, as the criminal investigation against Sanjay was pending and the charges were connected with his position as a member of the service.

The committee, which reviewed his suspension on November 6, recommended its continuation until the termination of criminal proceedings or March 31, 2027, whichever is earlier.

Sanjay had earlier been issued articles of charge, but failed to submit his written statement of defence within the stipulated time. The government subsequently appointed an Inquiring Authority and Presenting Officer to conduct disciplinary proceedings against him.

The case pertains to alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, falsification of accounts and criminal conspiracy.

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