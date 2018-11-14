Andhra Pradesh high court will be in Amravati by New Year, says Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh high court will start functioning from the state’s new capital, Amravati from January 1, 2019, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

Supreme Court chief justice Ranjan Gogoi will be invited for inaugurating the high court complex, Naidu said after inspecting the works relating to the capital project.

The court is currently functioning from Hyderabad, the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh officially on June 2, the secretariat and the assembly of Andhra Pradesh were unbundled and moved to Amaravati to function separately.

Shifting of the high court was pending since then even as Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was pitching for decoupling the judiciary at the earliest.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the city civil courts complex coming up at Nelapadu in the core capital area will function as temporary high court until permanent structures housing high court are completed.

Karnati Ramamohan Rao, a senior criminal lawyer and campaigner for a separate high court bench for Andhra region for a long time, welcomed the CM’s decision.

“The litigant publics are constrained to go to Hyderabad for adjudication of their cases in high court for the last four and a half years. Establishment of AP high court in Amaravati is a sign of delivering justice to the doorsteps of people from Rayalaseema, north coastal and south coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh,” he told Hindustan Times.

With the shifting of high court to Amaravati in Guntur district, it’s like restoration of a lost possession for Guntur town which housed high court in Andhra state five decades ago.

The high court was later shifted to Hyderabad to facilitate merger of Telangana with Andhra, resulting in the formation of Andhra Pradesh as part of the Gentlemen Agreement in 1956.

In line with the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision, the state high court with 19 court halls is set to function in the city civil court spread over four acres in the Justice City, which is one of the nine cities known as “Navaratanas” proposed to be built in Amaravati as part of the world class capital project. Construction of a city civil court is expected to be completed by December this year, the CMO said.

Naidu said the works of the Assembly buildings worth Rs 2,000 cr with a provision for 300-seat Assembly hall, 100-seat legislative council, a central hall for joint sessions will be tendered by the end of November.

The project will be completed with a timeline of 36 months. The assembly is part of the government complex spread over 1,375acres with iconic buildings housing secretariat, high court, Raj Bhavan, etc.

The chief minister said the AP state government has decided to build the capital project with Rs 48, 116cr in phase-1 even as the total project cost is estimated to cross Rs 1 lakh crore.

While the NDA government extended Rs 1,500 crore as assistance for the capital, the Naidu government is left to fend for itself to realise its dream project, desperately knocking the doors of different funding agencies including the World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The reported half-hearted assistance for the capital project is one of the reasons that forced the Naidu’s TDP to snap ties with the NDA in March this year.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 22:55 IST