Andhra reports two more Covid-19 deaths, total tally of fatalities at 11

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:07 IST

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) reported two more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths – both from the same family in Guntur district – for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 11.

AP’s Covid-19 positive case count stands at 502, as 19 new cases were reported in the last 12 hours. Of the 19 new cases, eight were reported from West Godavari, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna district.

The state government said that 16 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals to date.

The state medical and health department issued a bulletin on Wednesday, which stated that two men from the same family, one aged 63 years and another 52 years, and residents of Kummari Bazar in Guntur town died due to Covid-19.

“Both the deceased were diagnosed with Covid-19 symptoms during community screening on April 6. They were admitted to Guntur General Hospital. Both of them tested Covid-19 positive on April 8. The 52-year-old man was shifted to Vijayawada a day later because he developed other complications. Both of them died on April 13,” the bulletin said.

Guntur has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot in AP, as the district has reported 118 positive cases, including four deaths, so far.

“It’s unfortunate that more cases are being reported from Guntur district. The district authorities are on high alert and they’ve been instructed to ensure the ongoing lockdown restrictions are strictly enforced,” the state’s municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in AP have not reported a single Covid-19 positive case yet.