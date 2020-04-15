e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra reports two more Covid-19 deaths, total tally of fatalities at 11

Andhra reports two more Covid-19 deaths, total tally of fatalities at 11

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:07 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) reported two more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths – both from the same family in Guntur district – for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 11.

AP’s Covid-19 positive case count stands at 502, as 19 new cases were reported in the last 12 hours. Of the 19 new cases, eight were reported from West Godavari, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna district.

The state government said that 16 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals to date.

The state medical and health department issued a bulletin on Wednesday, which stated that two men from the same family, one aged 63 years and another 52 years, and residents of Kummari Bazar in Guntur town died due to Covid-19.

“Both the deceased were diagnosed with Covid-19 symptoms during community screening on April 6. They were admitted to Guntur General Hospital. Both of them tested Covid-19 positive on April 8. The 52-year-old man was shifted to Vijayawada a day later because he developed other complications. Both of them died on April 13,” the bulletin said.

Guntur has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot in AP, as the district has reported 118 positive cases, including four deaths, so far.

“It’s unfortunate that more cases are being reported from Guntur district. The district authorities are on high alert and they’ve been instructed to ensure the ongoing lockdown restrictions are strictly enforced,” the state’s municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in AP have not reported a single Covid-19 positive case yet.

top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news