Tension mounted at Andhra University in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Friday with thousands of students staging a protest demonstration in front of the administration building following the death of a 25-year-old student of bachelor of education (B Ed) on Thursday, allegedly due to the neglect of the authorities in providing him proper medical care on time. Andhra University student’s death sparks stir in campus

The student, identified as Vinjamuri Venkata Sai Manikantha, residing in the Satavahana hostel, fell critically ill and collapsed in his hostel room on Thursday morning. Fellow students immediately called for a university ambulance, but found the vehicle lacked essential medical equipment, including oxygen. Manikantha passed away before he could be reached to King George Hospital.

The deceased student’s father Srinivasa Rao from Vizianagaram said he had rushed to Visakhapatnam immediately after receiving the call from fellow students. “I do not know what really happened there,” he told reporters.

Students alleged that inadequate facilities at the AU dispensary had led to his death. “The death could have been avoided had there been good medical support on the university campus. The ambulance had no oxygen facility,” Avinash, a student union representative aid.

The students laid siege to the office of Vice Chancellor Prof G P Rajasekhar and demanded that he should step down from the post for allegedly failing to discharge his responsibilities in ensuring proper medical facilities on the campus.

The police had a tough time controlling the students, who gathered on the campus in large numbers and raised slogans against the Vice-Chancellor during his visit to the protest site. This led to scuffle between students and police. The situation was brought under control after district officials intervened and mediated between both sides.

Later in the evening, the students withdrew their protest after the authorities, representing the government, assured them of action on their demands.

Visakhapatnam district collector M N Harendhira Prasad announced that a committee comprising superintendent of King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Medical College Principal KVSM Sandhya Devi, and another medical expert would be constituted to probe into the causes of death of the student and suggest appropriate measures.

The district collector also assured that all facilities related to the university dispensary would be fully provided before the completion of the Dussehra vacation. The Vice-Chancellor also promised to examine the 10 demands submitted by the students and address them within the same time frame.

The students demanded that police forces be withdrawn from the campus and that a compensation of ₹1 crore be paid to the deceased student’s family.

Meanwhile, state human resources development minister Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the death of Andhra University student. Speaking in the assembly, Lokesh termed the incident unfortunate.

“I was told he died of epilepsy and fits. There seems to be a lapse on the part of administration for lack of proper facilities in the ambulance. We shall rectify our mistakes. But the disruption of classes by a section of students is not fair,” he said and warned of action if the agitation was not withdrawn.

In a statement to the media, the vice-chancellor expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manikantha. He announced immediate measures to enhance medical support at the AU Health Centre. “Additional doctors would be hired to supplement the existing staff, and a committee has been established to oversee further improvements,” he said.